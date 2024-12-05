Payroc and sunday Partner to Launch sunday Handheld Payment Terminal, Streamlining Restaurant Checkout and Elevating Guest Interactions

"This partnership sets a new standard for pay-at-table technology, transforming dining for restaurants and their patrons." Conn Byrne Post this

The terminals are powered through Payroc Cloud for plug-and-play setup and remote management. In addition, Secure Tokens safeguard guest data by replacing sensitive payment information with unique identifiers. Payroc Cloud supports app switching, making it easy to integrate and providing a better experience for partners, their merchants, and, ultimately, the customer paying at the table. Together, these features enhance security, improve table turn times, and support card-on-file transactions- making checkout faster and more secure.

"By partnering with sunday to power its handheld payment terminal solution, we're building on sunday's proven success in the EU market to redefine operational efficiency and guest satisfaction in the U.S. This partnership sets a new standard for pay-at-table technology, transforming dining for restaurants and their patrons," said Conn Byrne, Executive Director, Integrated Payments, Payroc.

Early adopters of sunday's handheld payment terminal are already seeing measurable results. At a chic Greek seafood restaurant in Atlanta, servers using the terminals increased average tips by nearly 10% while turning tables faster, enabling them to serve more guests.

The solution has also improved curbside service at a popular casual American restaurant in Indianapolis, allowing efficient payment completion during pickup. Since the rollout, curbside tips have grown by 12%, showcasing how sunday and Payroc support diverse operational needs across the restaurant industry.

"At sunday, our mission is to make payments effortless and elevate hospitality for guests across the U.S.," said Christine de Wendel, U.S. CEO of sunday. "With the addition of a handheld payment terminal in partnership with Payroc, and the power of Payroc Cloud, we're giving our restaurant partners intuitive tools that enable faster, personalized guest interactions and modern commerce innovations, ultimately enhancing both guest satisfaction and operational efficiency."

About Payroc:

Payroc is a leading provider of integrated payment solutions, empowering independent software vendors (ISVs) and businesses worldwide to turn complex payment challenges into revenue-driving opportunities. With vertically tailored solutions that deliver competitive advantages, Payroc elevates customer value and consumer convenience through a consultative, partner-centric approach. Processing over $115 billion annually for more than 190,000 merchants globally, our high-growth platform combines advanced payments technology with unified commerce solutions to support scalability and growth. Since 2003, Payroc has been a trusted partner for those seeking innovative, robust payment programs aligned with strategic goals.

About sunday:

sunday launched in 2021 with its Pay-at-Table QR code solution across 23 European locations, which increased both guest visits and order sizes. Today, sunday supports over 2,000 restaurants globally, reaching 50 million guests annually. sunday's digital checkout solutions streamline transactions, boost revenue through increased tips and enhanced reviews, and provide valuable data insights to optimize operations and improve staff performance.

For more information and to see how our solutions can benefit your business, visit Payroc and sunday.

