Payroc Completes Acquisition of i3 Verticals' Merchant Services Business

Jim Oberman, Chief Executive Officer of Payroc, expressed his excitement, "We are thrilled that this transaction has closed. i3's merchant services business is an ideal fit for Payroc, and I am especially eager to meet those i3 team members and i3 partners who join us on our journey."

The integration of i3 Verticals' merchant services business into Payroc's feature-rich payment platform brings together two innovative companies dedicated to providing industry-leading solutions. Both organizations share a commitment to delivering exceptional customer service, cutting-edge technology, and tailored payment processing that drive business' growth.

This acquisition creates a powerhouse of payment solutions that cater to a diverse range of industries, from retail and hospitality to healthcare and unattended verticals.

"The Payroc team and I are looking forward to continuing to strengthen not only our distribution capabilities and software solutions, but also our place in the market with the acquisition of i3 Verticals' merchant services business. It feels good knowing we are joining forces with a business that aligns with our goals, values, and vision," shared Adam Oberman, President of Payroc.

By combining the strengths of both organizations, Payroc is well-positioned to accelerate seamless payment experiences and enrich long-standing partnerships.

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse that offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, a Visa independent sales organization, a Mastercard third-party service provider, a Mastercard member service provider, a payment facilitator, an encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and, in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, among many others. For more information, visit payroc.com.

