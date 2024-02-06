Payroc Elevates Canadian Market Presence with Best-of-Breed Card-Present Solutions through SterlingCard Acquisition

"Complementing our enterprise card-not-present and ACH/PAD capabilities, we now have best-of-breed solutions for all card-present and retail environments." - Marcus Dagenais, President of Payroc Canada Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Sterling into the Payroc story," said Marcus Dagenais, President of Payroc Canada. "This acquisition marks a key strategic milestone for our business in Canada - one we have been evaluating and pursuing for a number of years now. Complementing our enterprise card-not-present and ACH/PAD capabilities, we now have best-of-breed solutions for all card-present and retail environments. I must acknowledge the outstanding work of Janice Conry & team, as well as share our genuine excitement for working alongside them in this next chapter."

Janice Conry, the current CEO of Sterling, will join the Payroc team in Canada, focusing on expanding Sterling's current inside sales and external agent channels. Her strategic vision will support a significant expansion extending to all other Payroc channels, further solidifying Payroc's position as a leader in the global payments landscape.

"Joining forces with Payroc is an exciting step forward for Sterling," said Janice Conry, CEO of Sterling. "Our shared commitment to client satisfaction and innovation will undoubtedly propel us to new heights. I look forward to contributing to the continued success of Payroc in Canada and globally."

Jim Oberman, CEO of Payroc, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "The leadership at Sterling has been instrumental in their success, and Janice Conry's 40+ years of experience has significantly contributed to Sterling's rapid success. This strategic move positions Payroc uniquely with an exceptional card-present offering in Canada, providing a substantial competitive advantage over most other ISO/Agents. We are confident that this strategic acquisition will further propel Payroc's growth and success in the dynamic payments landscape."

With this acquisition, Payroc not only expands its capabilities but also welcomes a talented team of 11 individuals, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative and comprehensive payment solutions worldwide.

About Payroc WorldAccess, LLC

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse processing more than $80 billion in annual transaction volume in over 45+ markets, for more than 151,000 merchants. Payroc WorldAccess, through its subsidiaries, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada among many others. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.

About SterlingCard Payment Solutions Inc.

SterlingCard is a leading payment solution provider for both retail and e-commerce applications—a Canadian entrepreneurial-based company committed to offering our customers the latest technology while maintaining a service-oriented focus. With over 25 years of industry experience, SterlingCard Payment Solutions provides a full suite of in-store and online payment solutions.

Media Contact

Carrie Sansone, Payroc, (844) 729-7624, [email protected], http://www.payroc.com

SOURCE Payroc