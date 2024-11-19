Payroc Expands Gateway Solution with Hosted Fields, Apple Pay & Google Pay

"Hosted fields and digital wallets build upon our platform to help partners provide merchants with a secure, streamlined, and customer-centric payment experience." Post this

Additionally, the Payroc Gateway has expanded support for Apple Pay and Google Pay to both Hosted Fields and Hosted Payment Pages on the TSYS platform to go along with existing availability on First Data. Along with accepting digital wallet payments in person, merchants can now offer customers a faster, friction-free and more secure online checkout. With this feature, customers can skip manual card entry and complete payments with their saved digital wallet information, on both a mobile device and desktop. Apple Pay and Google Pay require minimal integration for partners using Hosted Fields, while Hosted Payment Pages automatically support these payment options with no additional setup needed.

"At Payroc, our priority is empowering partners and their clients with solutions that create real value," said Walter Greaney, Vice President of Product Management. "Hosted fields and digital wallets build upon our platform to help partners provide merchants with a secure, streamlined, and customer-centric payment experience."

Payroc's new features are designed to offer its partner network high-value, adaptable payment tools that address the evolving needs of today's market.

For more information on Payroc's Hosted Fields, and Apple Pay & Google Pay integration, please visit http://www.payroc.com.

About Payroc:

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse that offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, a Visa independent sales organization, a Mastercard third-party service provider, a Mastercard member service provider, a payment facilitator, an encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and, in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, among many others.

Media Contact

Yosselin Nunez, Payroc, 1 (888) 477-4500, [email protected], https://payroc.com/

SOURCE Payroc