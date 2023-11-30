Payroc Expands Payments Platform in the United States and Canada

"This expansion, along with PayByBank, will provide our partners with unmatched convenience, flexibility, and security. We believe this release will unlock significant growth opportunities for partners operating in both the United States and Canada." Post this

However, the true game-changer lies in the single interface of Payroc's payment solution. By integrating once, partners gain access to a unified payment infrastructure that spans both the United States and Canada. This eliminates the need for multiple integrations or complex workarounds, reducing friction and enabling partners to focus on their core business objectives.

With the introduction of PayByBank, ISVs and merchants can now tokenize banking information, providing an extra layer of security for their customers in the United States through ACH (Automatic Clearing House), and in Canada with PAD (Preauthorized Debit) which allows businesses to collect payments directly from customers' bank accounts. Whether it's a single or recurring transaction, this feature safeguards sensitive data, boosting trust and enhancing the confidence their customers have in their payment processing.

For Canadian partners, including PAD processing within PayByBank provides a significant advantage. PAD is a widely used payment method in Canada; by incorporating PAD processing into their payment infrastructure, Canadian partners can tap into a vast and established payment method, amplifying customer convenience in addition to gaining a competitive edge in the market.

"We are thrilled to introduce our latest expansion, enabling our partners to expand their reach and streamline transactions in the United States and Canada through a single integration," said Casey Conley, Chief Product Officer. "This update, along with PayByBank, will provide our partners with unmatched convenience, flexibility, and security. We believe this release will unlock significant growth opportunities for partners operating in both countries."

With Payroc, partners gain access to a simplified payments ecosystem, from authorization to payout, all backed by end-to-end technology and people-first support.

