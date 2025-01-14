Payroc Expands Roc Terminal+ with New Payment Devices and Enhancements

Payroc has introduced two new payment devices to its Roc Terminal+ lineup: the Newland N950-S and the Newland X800.
TINLEY PARK, Ill., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payroc has announced the expansion of its Roc Terminal+ line with the addition of two new payment devices: the Newland N950-S and the Newland X800. These devices are designed to address the evolving needs of merchants and serve a wider range of merchants with diverse use cases.
The Newland N950-S is an ethernet-connected countertop device featuring a 5" touchscreen and accompanying pinpad, ideal for intuitive transactions in any business environment. In addition, the Newland X800 boasts a dual-display system, with an 8" merchant-facing screen and a 5" customer-facing screen, facilitating efficient checkouts in retail, restaurant, and hospitality settings. This dual-screen design not only improves the checkout process but also enhances customer engagement and satisfaction. These devices are in addition to the previously released N950, which serves as a wireless companion to the newest Roc Terminal+ devices.
Roc Terminal+ simplifies omnichannel payment acceptance, allowing merchants to manage customer checkouts and business reporting through a single platform. Recent updates include cash management, enabling merchants to process cashback and accept all payment methods, including cash, with ease. Additionally, the itemization feature allows users to select items from a catalog and add them to the cart, eliminating the need for manual sale entry. Roc Terminal+ also supports two pricing programs: ConsumerChoice for dual-pricing and RewardPay Choice for compliant surcharging, giving merchants more flexibility and the opportunity to reduce payment processing costs.
"We're dedicated to equipping our sales partners and their merchants with versatile, high-quality tools that streamline payment processes and meet the diverse needs of businesses," said James Derby, EVP of Product Commercialization at Payroc. "These updates reinforce our commitment to providing top-tier payment solutions that support businesses of all kinds."
With these latest enhancements, Payroc continues to lead the way in providing advanced payment solutions that effectively support merchants. For more information about Roc Terminal+ and to request a demo, visit: https://payroc.com/solutions/roc-terminal/
