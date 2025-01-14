Payroc Expands Roc Terminal+ with New Payment Devices and Enhancements

Roc Terminal+ simplifies omnichannel payment acceptance, allowing merchants to manage customer checkouts and business reporting through a single platform. Post this

Roc Terminal+ simplifies omnichannel payment acceptance, allowing merchants to manage customer checkouts and business reporting through a single platform. Recent updates include cash management, enabling merchants to process cashback and accept all payment methods, including cash, with ease. Additionally, the itemization feature allows users to select items from a catalog and add them to the cart, eliminating the need for manual sale entry. Roc Terminal+ also supports two pricing programs: ConsumerChoice for dual-pricing and RewardPay Choice for compliant surcharging, giving merchants more flexibility and the opportunity to reduce payment processing costs.

"We're dedicated to equipping our sales partners and their merchants with versatile, high-quality tools that streamline payment processes and meet the diverse needs of businesses," said James Derby, EVP of Product Commercialization at Payroc. "These updates reinforce our commitment to providing top-tier payment solutions that support businesses of all kinds."

With these latest enhancements, Payroc continues to lead the way in providing advanced payment solutions that effectively support merchants. For more information about Roc Terminal+ and to request a demo, visit: https://payroc.com/solutions/roc-terminal/

