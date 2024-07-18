Payroc Introduces Roc Services: Invoicing for Service Professionals

"We listened to our sales partners' needs and designed a solution that encompasses all aspects of service businesses... This eliminates the need for merchants to work with multiple partners or systems for managing invoicing and payments, unifying everything within a single platform." Post this

Roc Services provides a mobile application paired with the BBPOS Chipper 3X card reader, allowing merchants to accept payments on the go without disrupting their workflow. For in-office payments, the Ingenico AXIUM DX8000 serves as a card-present option. The solution also enables merchants to easily create and send estimates, managing their service pipeline effectively.

Cost-effective pricing is another standout feature of Roc Services. Payroc's RewardPay Choice surcharging program and ConsumerChoice dual-pricing program offer flexible and transparent methods to reduce payment processing costs, providing significant savings for merchants.

"Roc Services is ideal for service industry professionals but is versatile enough to meet the needs of any business requiring invoicing solutions with mobile and desktop functionality," added Conley. "Its flexibility and comprehensive features make it a standout product in the market."

This launch marks the second release in the Roc POS product suite, following the introduction of Roc Terminal+, Payroc's robust payment terminal solution. Payroc is committed to continually enhancing and expanding the Roc POS suite to serve SMB merchants, providing competitive point-of-sale technology backed by full-service payment processing.

About Payroc:

Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse that offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, a Visa independent sales organization, a Mastercard third-party service provider, a Mastercard member service provider, a payment facilitator, an encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and, in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, among many others. For more information, visit payroc.com.

Yosselin Nunez, Payroc, 1 888-477-4500

