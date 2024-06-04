Payroc Introduces Roc Terminal+: The Ultimate Payment Terminal Solution for Businesses

Roc Terminal+ simplifies omnichannel payment acceptance, customer checkout, and business reporting —all within one intuitive payment device. Post this

A few features Roc Terminal+ brings to the table:

Split Bills: Seamlessly accommodate group transactions with effortless bill-splitting functionality.

But Roc Terminal+ is more than just a payment terminal—it's complemented by a robust back-office portal that provides access to a comprehensive suite of tools, including a virtual terminal, payment links, customer vault, and real-time device reporting. These tools empower merchants to manage their payment operations efficiently and effectively, all from one centralized platform.

"Our commitment at Payroc is to meet the demands of our valued partners and provide them with advanced payment solutions to drive growth and success," says Casey Conley, Chief Product Officer at Payroc. "Roc Terminal+ represents the culmination of this commitment, offering unparalleled functionality and versatility to empower merchants in their day-to-day operations."

Roc Terminal+ is positioned as Payroc's inaugural offering within the Roc POS product suite. Payroc is poised to roll out additional solutions within the Roc POS suite in the near future, providing even more opportunities for our partners and merchants to thrive in the ever-evolving business landscape.

About Payroc:

Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse processing more than $90 billion in annual transaction volume for more than 151,000 merchants. Payroc through its subsidiaries, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third party processor, Mastercard third party servicer, payment facilitator and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada among many others. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.

Media Contact

Yosselin Nunez, Payroc, 1 (888) 477-4500, [email protected] , https://payroc.com/

SOURCE Payroc