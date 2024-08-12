Payroc Launches Card-Present Payments in Canada with Moneris Go

"We are excited to offer our partners Moneris Go in Canada and our end-to-end platform in the United States, both designed to meet the evolving needs of ISVs and SMBs," said Marcus Dagenais, President of Payroc Canada. "We believe this will greatly support their goals for market expansion." Post this

Payroc will power its partner's connection with Moneris Go through the next generation of its eConduit product, Payroc Cloud. Payroc Cloud facilitates payments through a simple integration process, significantly reducing implementation time from months to days, or possibly hours. The cloud-based API features a comprehensive line of supported devices with powerful payment tools like remote device management and omnichannel payments, with access to future devices without the need for reintegration.

Payroc will offer two advanced smart terminals, Moneris Go (the PAX A920) and Moneris Go Plus (the Ingenico AXIUM DX8000). Each terminal is equipped with intuitive touchscreen technology, extensive battery life, latest security standards, Wi-Fi connectivity, and cellular connection.

"We are excited to offer our partners Moneris Go in Canada and our end-to-end platform in the United States, both designed to meet the evolving needs of ISVs and SMBs. We believe this will greatly support their goals for market expansion," said Marcus Dagenais, President of Payroc Canada. "This integration represents a significant enhancement to our product and device portfolio, delivering state-of-the-art technology and unmatched support to our partners and their merchant clients."

Payroc Cloud's integration with Moneris Go offers flexible partnership options tailored to specific needs. ISVs seeking semi-integrated payment solutions can easily leverage Moneris Go devices in Canada while partnering with Payroc's payment platform in the United States. Additionally, sales partners can offer Moneris Go as a standalone product to their merchant base, enhancing their product portfolios within the Canadian market.

In addition to its advanced features, Moneris Go provides a premium experience for Payroc's partners, detailed reporting, as well as leading merchant support, and emergency device swap out coverage in Canada. Moneris ensures localized support, available when and where it's needed, to minimize disruptions and maintain smooth business operations.

Payroc's partnership with Moneris marks a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding our solutions in the Canadian market. For more information, please visit http://www.payroc.com.

About Payroc:

Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse that offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, a Visa independent sales organization, a Mastercard third-party service provider, a Mastercard member service provider, a payment facilitator, an encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and, in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, among many others. For more information, visit payroc.com.

