Payroc Launches PayByCloud: Transforming Omni-Channel Payment Integrations with Cloud-Based Solutions for ISVs

PayByCloud elevates the payment facet of Payroc's platform. Combined with Payroc's exceptional boarding, funding, and reporting functionalities, ISVs can monetize payments within their platforms, fostering rapid business growth more swiftly than ever.

"PayByCloud marks the pinnacle of integrated payments, making processing easier and more frictionless," said Casey Conley, Chief Product Officer at Payroc. "With a 'low code' semi-integrated approach and a cloud-based connection, PayByCloud eliminates the complexities of traditional integrations. This is our dedication to innovation and providing the tools for success in a dynamic market."

With the introduction of PayByCloud, Payroc partners can harness this cloud-based solution nationwide, supporting a wide array of devices, including the recently launched Ingenico AXIUM line and the PAX A80. Moreover, ISVs operating internationally in the United Kingdom can leverage PayByCloud for seamless payment processing.

Existing ISV partners will also benefit from expanded hardware options for their card-present payment environments. As additional devices are made compatible with PayByCloud, ISVs will easily be able to add new or upgrade devices to their business environments without the need to reintegrate.

This launch marks another installment of Payroc's technology development and its commitment to innovation. Payroc empowers its ISV partners to adapt to evolving customer needs and transform payments into profits.

About Payroc

Payroc is a high-growth, multi-national payments platform, merchant acquirer, and processing powerhouse processing over $80 billion in annual volume for more than 151,000 merchants. Founded in 2003, Payroc offers best-in-class sales enablement and merchant processing technology. Payroc enables unified commerce that helps businesses grow faster by delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations.

