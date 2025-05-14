Payroc Launches Roc Giving Online Giving Platform for Nonprofits

Payroc launches Roc Giving, an online platform designed to help non-profits, churches, and charities streamline fundraising efforts with customizable donation pages, tiered giving options, and advanced analytics. By offering both online giving and payment processing, Payroc positions itself as a comprehensive partner for mission-driven organizations.
TINLEY PARK, III., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Payroc introduces Roc Giving, an online giving platform tailored to non-profits, churches, and charities. With Roc Giving, organizations can drive donations, build stronger connections with donors, and amplify their impact while simplifying campaign management.
"Non-profits and religious organizations are at the heart of our communities. With Roc Giving, we're equipping them with the tools they need to maximize their reach, engage donors deeply, and achieve their mission-driven goals," said Daniel McGugin.
With Roc Giving, organizations can create donation pages and campaigns that reflect their branding and mission. The platform delivers custom campaigns, tiered donations, and recurring giving options. Additionally, Roc Giving provides advanced analytics about campaign performance and donor engagement. Donation options are versatile, including credit card, ACH, and debit, with user-friendly features like no-code payment buttons, QR codes, and hosted payment pages.
Roc Giving addresses challenges non-profits often encounter, such as limited campaign customization, insufficient visibility into donor history, and difficulty accessing reliable support. With this platform, organizations can centralize their efforts and focus on advancing their mission. Roc Giving combines streamlined technology with dedicated support. Payroc also offers a unique partnership in the market for non-profits, with the ability to offer online giving and payment processing as a single partner.
From local charities to non-profits, Roc Giving supports organizations of all sizes in achieving their fundraising goals. With intuitive tools, simplified campaign management, and robust reporting capabilities, Roc Giving drives donations that make a lasting impact.
For more information about Roc Giving, visit payroc.com/solutions/roc-giving/
Media Contact
Yosselin Nunez, Payroc, 1 (888) 477-4500, [email protected], https://payroc.com/
SOURCE Payroc
