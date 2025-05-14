Payroc Launches Roc Giving Online Giving Platform for Nonprofits

Payroc launches Roc Giving, an online platform designed to help non-profits, churches, and charities streamline fundraising efforts with customizable donation pages, tiered giving options, and advanced analytics. By offering both online giving and payment processing, Payroc positions itself as a comprehensive partner for mission-driven organizations.

TINLEY PARK, III., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Payroc introduces Roc Giving, an online giving platform tailored to non-profits, churches, and charities. With Roc Giving, organizations can drive donations, build stronger connections with donors, and amplify their impact while simplifying campaign management.

"Non-profits and religious organizations are at the heart of our communities. With Roc Giving, we're equipping them with the tools they need to maximize their reach, engage donors deeply, and achieve their mission-driven goals," said Daniel McGugin.