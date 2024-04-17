Payroc Named an "Organization of the Year" Winner in the 2024 Excellence in Customer Service Awards

"This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to continuous improvement and going above and beyond to ensure our customers feel valued and supported at every touchpoint." Post this

Payroc is a people-first, merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse providing inventive and flexible payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. Payroc powers payment solutions with a comprehensive customer support team and a contact center that includes compassionate and trained team members with personalized solutions.

Payroc's world-class support staff operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, in over six countries across the globe to service over 98,000 calls and 33,000 emails. These dedicated team members continue to drive impressive results year after year. During the twelve months of 2023, Payroc delivered a customer satisfaction rating of over 98%.

"This award recognizes our team's tireless dedication to understanding and anticipating our customers' needs," shared Stephanie Zirkle-Puerto, Executive Vice President of Operations at Payroc. "By fostering a culture of innovation and empowerment, we've consistently delivered personalized and impactful solutions. This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication to continuous improvement and going above and beyond to ensure our customers feel valued and supported at every touchpoint. We know business owners have choices in payment processors, and we are committed to providing a unique and memorable support experience."

The commitment to customers continues to deliver consistent results for Payroc and the businesses they are proud to serve.

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse processing more than $93 billion in annual transaction volume for more than 158,000 merchants. Payroc WorldAccess, through its subsidiaries, offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, Mastercard third-party servicer, payment facilitator, and encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, Vancouver, Canada among many others. To learn more, visit http://www.payroc.com.

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives with experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Lynae Harrison, Payroc, 1-844-729-7624, [email protected], https://payroc.com/

