Payroc Named "Best B2B Payments Platform" in 2025 FinTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Payroc delivers a comprehensive program for sales professionals. This experience includes training, award-winning support, and specialized solutions for unique business needs.

For ISVs, Payroc offers a unified API suite to make integrations easy and straightforward. Payroc also offers Payroc Cloud, a low-code solution providing partners access to a range of payment devices for attended and unattended environments.

Payroc also enhances the profitability of all its partners with innovative pricing programs like RewardPay Choice for compliant surcharging and ConsumerChoice for dual pricing.

"Payroc delivers not just technology but a commitment to making payments work better for its partners and merchants. Too many businesses view payments as simple transactions, hampering growth and leaving behind profit opportunities. Seamless, flexible, and secure payment integrations can drive revenue growth and enhance user experience," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough. "By simplifying payment complexities and enabling omni-commerce, Payroc empowers businesses to focus on growth and customer satisfaction. In the crowded fintech landscape, Payroc delivers innovation, flexibility, and growth with a unified, comprehensive platform that is our pick for 'Best B2B Payments Platform!'"

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders, and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Digital Banking, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrencies, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech, and many more.

"This award is a testament to the dynamic, adaptable platform we've built at Payroc," said Casey Conley, Chief Product Officer at Payroc. "Our mission has always been to our partners at every stage of their payments journey- whether they're looking for merchant services, a simple referral model, or a fully integrated solution. By delivering technology that supports a variety of industries and payment environments, we empower our partners to scale, innovate, and maximize profitability. Being recognized as the 'Best B2B Payments Platform' affirms our commitment to building solutions that don't just process payments but create real business impact."

About Payroc

Payroc is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor, and payment integrations powerhouse that offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative, and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, a Visa independent sales organization, a Mastercard third-party service provider, a Mastercard member service provider, a payment facilitator, an encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third"), and, in Canada is registered with Peoples Trust Company, among many others. For more information, visit Payroc.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership around the globe, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring breakthrough innovation in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the standout achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories that include Payments, Personal Finance, Cryptocurrency, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech, and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

