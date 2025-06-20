Payroc Partners with Republic Bank of Chicago to Deliver Next-Generation Fintech Payment Solutions

"Our team is united by a shared vision of driving innovative payment technology and delivering exceptional service to empower our Financial Institution partners and the communities they serve." Post this

This collaboration reflects both organizations' shared commitment to fintech innovation and white-glove service. Republic Bank clients will now gain access to Payroc's suite of advanced payment technologies, including smart POS systems, contactless payment capabilities, omnichannel commerce tools, and robust business analytics.

"This partnership unlocks next-gen payment solutions for our business clients, built around speed, data, and service," said Adam Brook, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to help our clients compete more effectively in today's fast-evolving marketplace."

Thanks to the geographic proximity between Republic Bank's headquarters and Payroc's operational center, both organizations are uniquely positioned to collaborate in real-time, enabling a higher-than-normal growth trajectory for client onboarding and portfolio expansion.

"This isn't just a partnership, it's a fintech alignment," said Ryan Hallett, Chief Growth Officer at Payroc. "Our team is united by a shared vision of driving innovative payment technology and delivering exceptional service to empower our Financial Institution partners and the communities they serve."

From SMBs and privately held local businesses to municipalities and non-profits, Republic Bank clients will benefit from Payroc's ability to deliver tailored payment solutions backed by local support and enterprise-level infrastructure. This high-touch approach ensures each merchant receives scalable, cost-effective, and compliant solutions that evolve with their needs.

About Payroc:

Payroc World Access is a high-growth, global merchant acquirer and payments technology provider. As a registered Visa third-party processor and Mastercard service provider, Payroc offers proprietary payment processing, sales enablement, and integrated commerce solutions for a wide variety of industries. Learn more at http://www.payroc.com.

About Republic Bank of Chicago:

Republic Bank of Chicago is a locally owned and operated financial institution serving communities across Chicagoland. The bank provides a full suite of commercial and consumer services, including business lending, treasury management, and personal banking through a robust branch and digital network. Learn more at http://www.republicebank.com.

