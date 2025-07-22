Payroc to Acquire PayiQ Becoming a Full-Service Acquirer with Secure, Cloud-Based Payments

"With PayiQ, we now own and operate an enhanced, fully-secure processing platform with direct network connections to all the major card brands. This acquisition sets a new standard for Payroc." Post this

"Payroc becoming a full-stack acquirer is a game-changer for our merchants and partners," said Jim Oberman, CEO of Payroc. "With PayiQ, we now own and operate an enhanced, fully-secure processing platform with direct network connections to all the major card brands. This acquisition sets a new standard for Payroc, further cementing us as the payments platform built for partners."

Key Strategic Highlights

Dedicated, Direct Network Back End: Payroc will now operate its own PCI-compliant processing core with direct connections to Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, Discover, all key debit networks and clearing platforms. This reduces authorization failures and ensures predictable interchange.

Cloud-Enabled Payment Services: Upon integration of PayiQ, Payroc will have a complete suite of value-added services: onboarding, risk assessment, chargeback management, agent residuals reconciliation, settlement reporting and more, delivered via API-first modules.

Rapid Deployment and Seamless Integration for ISVs, Agents, Referral Partners and Merchants: PayiQ enables Payroc to accelerate the rollout of new products and services by owning the entire process.

Security by Design: Built to meet the highest global standards and supported by annual secure code reviews and penetration tests.

Transaction Details

The acquisition is expected to close in Q3 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Upon closing, PayiQ's team will join Payroc's global development hubs to ensure seamless technology and go-to-market integration.

About Payroc

Payroc WorldAccess, LLC is a high-growth merchant acquirer, processor and payment integrations powerhouse that offers best-in-class sales enablement and payment processing technology on a global scale, delivering proprietary, innovative and full-service merchant acquiring solutions together with key card brand network payment sponsorship registrations. Payroc (through its subsidiaries) is a registered Visa third-party processor, a Visa independent sales organization, a Mastercard third-party and member service provider, a payment facilitator, an encryption support organization for Fifth Third Bank, National Association ("Fifth Third") and, in Canada, is registered with Peoples Trust Company, among many others. For more information, visit payroc.com.

About PayiQ

PayiQ is the alternative to traditional acquiring processors. Our mission is to disrupt the status quo and transform transactions into beneficial, profitable and actionable experiences for both merchants and resellers through scalable cloud-based payment and data analytics solutions. Learn more at pay-iq.com.

Media Contact

Alex McCandless, Payroc, 4049077623, [email protected], www.payroc.com

SOURCE Payroc