Payroll Processing in-House is Seamless For Restaurant Owners Using New ezPaycheck For Macintosh

New 2024 business payroll software, ezPaycheck available in a Macintosh version assists restaurant employers in processing paychecks and tips, in-house. This latest version is available to test drive at halfpricesoft.com.

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The latest edition of 2024 Macintosh version of ezPaycheck payroll software from Halfpricesoft.com allows for tax calculations, paycheck printing and tax reporting for restaurant establishments. ezPaycheck includes options to handle paychecks for tips, salary hourly pay, tips and differential shift pay.

"Restaurant establishments can now set up ezPaycheck to process paychecks and handle tips, in-house with the 2024 MAC version," said Halfpricesoft.com's Founder, Dr. Ge.