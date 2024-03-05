Payroll Software: New Business Clients Are Supported With ezPaycheck To Process Paychecks, Mid-Year

Halfpricesoft.com gives new clients a smarter solution for year to date payroll processing with the new seamless 2024 ezPaycheck software. Try it at no risk by visiting halfpricesoft.com.
SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com offers an easy to follow year to date feature for new businesses switching to https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp The application is also combined with features that have long been favorites among current customers. Processing payroll for multiple companies with unlimited check printing as well as W2, W3, 940, 943 and 941 form printing in one simple software. When businesses have a clear vision of the YTD payroll, it's easier to determine what business expenses are attainable and which may exceed the overall budget for the year.
"Clients looking for a better solution for mid-year payroll processing are switching to new 2024 ezPaycheck software," said Halfpricesoft.com Founder Dr. Ge.
Businesses, HR and accountants are searching for new ways to save time and money on payroll processing and tax reporting typically switch to ezPaycheck software. Customers can try out ezPaycheck payroll solution for either MAC or Windows for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp with no obligation to purchase.
The main features for ezPaycheck that streamline the business include but are not limited to:
-Year to date feature to begin payroll anytime of the year, easily
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network feature (additional cost)
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states, District of Columbia and Guam and Puerto Rico
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, 943, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form for W2 and W3 required)
Recipient copies can be printed on plain white paper.
ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.
The latest version of this popular and easy-to-use software is priced at just $149.00 per installation (released for purchase each December). Halfpricesoft.com is offering a network version for companies where more than one person or one location processes payroll. This new update is available starting at $199 for two installations. Test drive demo version at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE halfpricesoft.com
