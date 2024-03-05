Payroll Software: New Business Clients Are Supported With ezPaycheck To Process Paychecks, Mid-Year

Clients looking for a better solution for mid-year payroll processing are switching to new 2024 ezPaycheck software Post this

Businesses, HR and accountants are searching for new ways to save time and money on payroll processing and tax reporting typically switch to ezPaycheck software. Customers can try out ezPaycheck payroll solution for either MAC or Windows for up to 30 days at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp with no obligation to purchase.

The main features for ezPaycheck that streamline the business include but are not limited to:

-Year to date feature to begin payroll anytime of the year, easily

Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees



Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge



Supports network feature (additional cost)



Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions



Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks



Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks



Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes



Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states, District of Columbia and Guam and Puerto Rico



and and Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously



Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, 943, W2 and W3 (Copy A preprinted form for W2 and W3 required)

Recipient copies can be printed on plain white paper.

ezPaycheck is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7 and other Windows systems. We also sell a MAC version separately.

The latest version of this popular and easy-to-use software is priced at just $149.00 per installation (released for purchase each December). Halfpricesoft.com is offering a network version for companies where more than one person or one location processes payroll. This new update is available starting at $199 for two installations. Test drive demo version at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

Media Contact

T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, [email protected], halfpricesoft.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE halfpricesoft.com