PayShore Launches Bank-Agnostic Cash Visibility and B2B Payments Platform

"Banks continue to innovate, but organizations still need a unified way to work across multiple banking relationships." — Johnathan Welch, Founder and CEO, PayShore Post this

PayShore's platform serves as a bank-agnostic operating layer that provides a consistent way to view balances, approve payments, move money, and transact with counterparties, without replacing existing banking relationships. The result is a more streamlined, secure, and efficient way for finance teams to manage banking activities across multiple financial institutions.

As financial institutions continue investing in APIs, real-time payments (including RTP and FedNow), and digital banking capabilities, organizations are gaining access to more banking data and payment options than ever before. At the same time, treasury environments are becoming increasingly complex. As BNY recently observed in its publication, Payments Without Pause, "Traditional banking relationships are fragmenting." As businesses operate across multiple banks, payment rails, and financial systems, the need for a unified operating layer has never been greater.

"Banking technology has advanced significantly over the last several years, and that's a positive development for businesses," said Johnathan (John) Welch, Founder and CEO of PayShore. "Banks continue to innovate, but organizations still need a unified way to work across multiple banking relationships. PayShore complements those investments by bringing them together into a single, secure workspace."

A core component of the platform is the PayShore Network, which enables businesses to establish trusted relationships with customers, vendors, and partners. Once connected, counterparties can securely exchange invoices and supporting documents, and send or request B2B payments through a single, streamlined digital experience.

Key capabilities of PayShore's platform include:

Unified visibility across connected bank accounts

ACH, RTP, and FedNow payment initiation between client-owned business accounts

Inter- and intra-bank transfers across supported financial institutions

Secure counterparty onboarding and management

PayShore Network for trusted business-to-business payment relationships

Invoice sharing, payment coordination and scheduling, and reconciliation support

Role-based permissions and dual-approval workflows

Comprehensive audit logs for payment activity and workflow changes

One-time payments for businesses outside the PayShore network

To learn more, visit payshore.com.

Follow PayShore on LinkedIn for early access and product updates.

About PayShore

PayShore is a multi-bank cash and payments platform that gives finance leaders unified, real-time visibility and control across all their banks. Built for modern treasury and finance teams, PayShore serves as the operating layer for cash visibility and B2B payments, simplifying complex banking workflows by centralizing balances, payments, and approvals in a single, secure workspace. With streamlined workflows and precision controls, organizations can improve cash visibility, reduce risk, and minimize manual operations. To learn more, visit payshore.com.

Media Contact

Melissa Welch, Chief Operating Officer, PayShore LLC, 1 941-993-4161, [email protected], https://payshore.com

SOURCE PayShore LLC