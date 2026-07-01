PayShore Launches Bank-Agnostic Cash Visibility and B2B Payments Platform

PayShore today launched its bank-agnostic cash visibility and B2B payments platform, giving modern finance teams a single, secure workspace to manage balances, payments, counterparties, and approvals across all their banking relationships. The platform unifies fragmented banking workflows without requiring organizations to change their existing banking partners.
TAMPA, Fla., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PayShore™, a multi-bank cash visibility and B2B payments platform for modern treasury and finance teams, today announced the launch of its company and flagship platform. Built for organizations seeking greater visibility, control, and efficiency across their banking and payment activities, PayShore provides a unified workspace to view balances and transactions, move money, manage counterparties, approve payments, and streamline financial workflows.
Finance teams often manage banking activity across multiple bank portals, spreadsheets, email chains, and disconnected payment systems. These fragmented processes reduce visibility, slow decision-making, increase operational risk, and create unnecessary manual work. This lack of visibility is widespread: research by GEMBA, cited in J.P. Morgan's recent Treasury 2.0 analysis, found that 41% of senior finance executives lack real-time cash visibility due to manual reconciliation processes.
PayShore's platform serves as a bank-agnostic operating layer that provides a consistent way to view balances, approve payments, move money, and transact with counterparties, without replacing existing banking relationships. The result is a more streamlined, secure, and efficient way for finance teams to manage banking activities across multiple financial institutions.
As financial institutions continue investing in APIs, real-time payments (including RTP and FedNow), and digital banking capabilities, organizations are gaining access to more banking data and payment options than ever before. At the same time, treasury environments are becoming increasingly complex. As BNY recently observed in its publication, Payments Without Pause, "Traditional banking relationships are fragmenting." As businesses operate across multiple banks, payment rails, and financial systems, the need for a unified operating layer has never been greater.
"Banking technology has advanced significantly over the last several years, and that's a positive development for businesses," said Johnathan (John) Welch, Founder and CEO of PayShore. "Banks continue to innovate, but organizations still need a unified way to work across multiple banking relationships. PayShore complements those investments by bringing them together into a single, secure workspace."
A core component of the platform is the PayShore Network, which enables businesses to establish trusted relationships with customers, vendors, and partners. Once connected, counterparties can securely exchange invoices and supporting documents, and send or request B2B payments through a single, streamlined digital experience.
Key capabilities of PayShore's platform include:
- Unified visibility across connected bank accounts
- ACH, RTP, and FedNow payment initiation between client-owned business accounts
- Inter- and intra-bank transfers across supported financial institutions
- Secure counterparty onboarding and management
- PayShore Network for trusted business-to-business payment relationships
- Invoice sharing, payment coordination and scheduling, and reconciliation support
- Role-based permissions and dual-approval workflows
- Comprehensive audit logs for payment activity and workflow changes
- One-time payments for businesses outside the PayShore network
To learn more, visit payshore.com.
Follow PayShore on LinkedIn for early access and product updates.
About PayShore
PayShore is a multi-bank cash and payments platform that gives finance leaders unified, real-time visibility and control across all their banks. Built for modern treasury and finance teams, PayShore serves as the operating layer for cash visibility and B2B payments, simplifying complex banking workflows by centralizing balances, payments, and approvals in a single, secure workspace. With streamlined workflows and precision controls, organizations can improve cash visibility, reduce risk, and minimize manual operations. To learn more, visit payshore.com.
Media Contact
Melissa Welch, Chief Operating Officer, PayShore LLC, 1 941-993-4161, [email protected], https://payshore.com
SOURCE PayShore LLC
Share this article