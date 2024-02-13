Paystri Introduces Laundry Guard Program to Protect Laundromat Owners from Costly Chargebacks

"We know unattended locations and small ticket purchases make laundromat owners vulnerable to chargebacks," said John DiStefano Paystri's VP of Sales. "Laundry Guard provides the protection they need and peace of mind that their business is covered." Post this

"We are thrilled about the launch of Paystri's Laundry Guard program," said Steve Marcionetti, CCI President. "Chargebacks have long been a challenge within our industry, eroding profits and complicating the payment process for our clients. Laundry Guard's approach to protecting our clients from these costly nuisances not only aligns perfectly with our mission but also represents a significant step forward in our ongoing effort to provide comprehensive support and security to the CCI community."

Additional Laundry Guard benefits include:

$100,000 insurance coverage for data breaches, cyber-attacks, and other security threats

insurance coverage for data breaches, cyber-attacks, and other security threats Around-the-clock support from Paystri's team of payment experts

Payments tailored to the unique needs of laundromat owners

For just $19.95 per month, Laundry Guard keeps laundromats squeaky clean from chargebacks and unnecessary fees. Owners no longer have to lose money to unfair claims and can rest easy knowing Paystri has their back.

"We know unattended locations and small ticket purchases make laundromat owners vulnerable to chargebacks," said John DiStefano Paystri's VP of Sales. "Laundry Guard provides the protection they need and peace of mind that their business is covered."

Current Paystri CCI laundromat customers are automatically enrolled in Laundry Guard. New customers can contact Paystri or visit https://help.paystri.com/what-is-laundry-guard to learn more. Don't wait - get Laundry Guard working for your business today!

ABOUT CARD CONCEPTS INC:

CCI is a privately held company founded in 1999 and develops electronic payment solutions exclusively for the vended laundry industry. Manufacturing their three product lines LaundryCard, FasCard, and FlexRF from their headquarters in Addison, Illinois, CCI has built a strong reputation for progressive design and superior customer support. To learn more about CCI products visit www.laundrycard.com, email [email protected], or call 1-866-860-1660.

ABOUT PAYSTRI:

Headquartered in Salem, Massachusetts, Paystri is a payment processing and strategic solutions company serving integrated software vendors, technology companies, and merchants. Their payment experts are dedicated to optimizing payment acceptance and processing infrastructure with the goal of driving revenue for customers. Paystri drives improved profitability and customer satisfaction through streamlined payment infrastructure offerings and world-class customer service. For more information, please visit https://www.paystri.com, email [email protected], or call 978-744-9090.

