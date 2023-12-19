Payway Announces ACH Processing Partnership With Trusted Leader VCI

"This collaboration with VCI marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions. By combining our strengths, we're creating an unparalleled ACH payment processing experience." - Kimberly Miller, EVP of Payway Post this

President & COO of VCI, Ryan McCurry added, "We're thrilled to partner with Payway, a company known for its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. Together, we will help businesses simplify their payment processes, reduce costs, and enhance security."

Key Benefits of the Payway and VCI Partnership:

1. Enhanced Security: With cyber threats on the rise, security is paramount. Businesses utilizing Payway's ACH payment processing will now benefit from industry best practices used by VCI to protect valuable data.

2. Seamless Integration: Integration between Payway's platform and VCI's services will be seamless, allowing businesses to streamline their payment processes and reduce operational complexities.

3. Efficiency and Cost Savings: Businesses can expect improved efficiency and cost savings as a result of the partnership. Faster payment processing and reduced transaction costs will contribute to improved bottom lines.

4. Robust Reporting: Detailed reporting and analytics tools will provide businesses with valuable insights into their payment transactions, helping them make informed decisions to optimize their financial operations.

5. Compliance Confidence: With VCI's compliance expertise, businesses can ensure that they remain compliant with industry regulations, reducing the risk of costly fines and penalties.

Payway and VCI share a common commitment to innovation and excellence in payment processing, making this partnership a natural fit. Together, they aim to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive in an increasingly digital and competitive landscape. Payway executive vice president of strategy and operations Kimberly Miller expressed excitement about the partnership, saying, "This collaboration with VCI marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide businesses with cutting-edge payment solutions. By combining our strengths, we're creating an unparalleled ACH payment processing experience."

About VCI:

VCI, owned by Commercial Bank of California, is a secure, all-in-one payment processing solution for any size business. Whether processing at the point of sale, through a website, via fax, email, or even over the phone, VeriCheck helps businesses safely accept payments and manage transactions. By giving clients tools to handle all aspects of the payment process, VeriCheck simplifies what can otherwise be a frustrating part of business operations, while saving time, money, and resources. For more information, visit www.vericheck.com.

About Payway:

Payway is a proven payment service provider that helps card-not-present and subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing leading to improved cash flow and significantly lowering the costs associated with accepting recurring payments.

Payway has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments and provides their customers the most up-to-date security features. Payway built their user-friendly payment processing solution to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies they've served since 1984. For more information, visit www.payway.com

