Payway Announces Integration with Global Payments' Portico Virtual Terminal

"We are pleased to announce our certification to offer Global Payments' Portico payment gateway. This integration allows us to provide our clients with enhanced capabilities, secure transactions, and streamlined payment processing," said Dan Nadeau, CEO of Payway. Post this

Payway's certification to offer Global Payments' Portico payment gateway is a testament to their commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional services to their clients. By integrating Portico into their suite of payment processing offerings, Payway further solidifies its position as a leader in the industry.

"We are pleased to announce our certification to offer Global Payments' Portico payment gateway. This integration allows us to provide our clients with enhanced capabilities, secure transactions, and streamlined payment processing," said Dan Nadeau, CEO of Payway. "We remain committed to delivering top-notch solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About Payway

Payway is a proven payment service provider that helps card-not-present and subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing leading to improved cash flow and significantly lowering the costs associated with accepting recurring payments.

Payway has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments and provides their customers the most up-to-date security features. Payway built their user-friendly payment processing solution to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies they've served since 1984. For more information, visit payway.com.

Media Contact

Erin Farrell Talbot, Farrell Talbot Consulting, Inc., 1 917-232-9309, erin@farrelltalbot.com

SOURCE Payway