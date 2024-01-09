Payway Announces Integration with Global Payments' Portico Virtual Terminal

Payway's clients can now benefit from the advanced features and industry-leading security standards offered by Global Payments' Portico platform.
DANVERS, Mass., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payway, a leading payment solutions provider, is pleased to announce its integration with Global Payments' Portico Virtual Terminal. By integrating with Portico, Payway extends its capabilities, offering secure and efficient payment processing solutions not only to customers in the United States but also now in Canada. Payway's clients can now benefit from the advanced features and industry-leading security standards offered by Global Payments' Portico platform.
The Portico Virtual Terminal by Global Payments is a web-based terminal that allows businesses to securely process manually-keyed and card-not-present transactions. With its easy-to-use interface and accessibility from any computer with an internet connection, the Portico platform provides a seamless and efficient payment processing experience.
Payway's certification to offer Global Payments' Portico payment gateway is a testament to their commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions and exceptional services to their clients. By integrating Portico into their suite of payment processing offerings, Payway further solidifies its position as a leader in the industry.
"We are pleased to announce our certification to offer Global Payments' Portico payment gateway. This integration allows us to provide our clients with enhanced capabilities, secure transactions, and streamlined payment processing," said Dan Nadeau, CEO of Payway. "We remain committed to delivering top-notch solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."
About Payway
Payway is a proven payment service provider that helps card-not-present and subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing leading to improved cash flow and significantly lowering the costs associated with accepting recurring payments.
Payway has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments and provides their customers the most up-to-date security features. Payway built their user-friendly payment processing solution to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies they've served since 1984. For more information, visit payway.com.
Media Contact
Erin Farrell Talbot, Farrell Talbot Consulting, Inc., 1 917-232-9309, erin@farrelltalbot.com
SOURCE Payway
Share this article