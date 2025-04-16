Payway Announces Key Updates to Its Payment Software to Further Power Payment Optimization

Three major updates; Advance Multifactor Authorization, Direct Wells Fargo ACH Acceptance & Global Payments Portico Re-Certification enables enhanced security, efficiency and reach for merchants.
DANVERS, Mass., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Payway, a leading payment software company, has issued updates to its RESTful API that strengthens security, enhances processing efficiency, and builds upon existing capabilities to ensure a seamless and secure customer payment experience: PCI DSS 4.0 validation with advanced MFA, a direct ACH API integration with Wells Fargo, and expanded support for Canadian transactions via Global Payments' Portico.
Strengthening Security with PCI DSS 4.0 Validation
Payway has proactively updated its security measures to exceed the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0 requirements. A key enhancement includes enabling 12 character passwords —going beyond the industry standard to ensure stronger security for businesses and their customers.
Direct ACH API Integration with Wells Fargo for Enhanced Processing
Payway has introduced a direct ACH API integration with Wells Fargo, optimizing Automated Clearing House (ACH) transactions for its users. By establishing a direct API connection, Payway eliminates unnecessary intermediaries, reducing potential points of failure and enhancing security.
Expanding Global Reach with Integration to Global Payments' Portico
Expanding its support for businesses operating in Canada, Payway has re-certified with Global Payments' Portico, a leading Canadian payment processor. This updated integration gives merchants advanced features and industry-leading security standards offered by Global Payments' Portico platform.
Joining a suite of services including decline recovery, fraud detection, and network tokenization, Payway's latest updates enhance its feature-rich payment platform which provides the tools and insights needed to elevate and maintain exceptional customer experiences while driving recurring revenue.
About Payway
Payway is a leading payment software company specializing in secure and efficient payment processing solutions for businesses that depend on recurring payments. With over 40 years of experience, Payway continues to innovate, helping businesses optimize their payment processing operations with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer support. For more information on Payway's latest updates and how they can benefit your business, visit payway.com.
Media Contact
Mary Caldiero, Payway, 1 857.810.0166, [email protected], Payway.com
SOURCE Payway
