Payway Announces Key Updates to Its Payment Software to Further Power Payment Optimization

"These updates reflect our ongoing investment in technology to help our customers process payments with confidence and efficiency." - Dan Nadeau, CEO and Founder at Payway Post this

Payway has proactively updated its security measures to exceed the latest Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) 4.0 requirements. A key enhancement includes enabling 12 character passwords —going beyond the industry standard to ensure stronger security for businesses and their customers.

Direct ACH API Integration with Wells Fargo for Enhanced Processing

Payway has introduced a direct ACH API integration with Wells Fargo, optimizing Automated Clearing House (ACH) transactions for its users. By establishing a direct API connection, Payway eliminates unnecessary intermediaries, reducing potential points of failure and enhancing security.

Expanding Global Reach with Integration to Global Payments' Portico

Expanding its support for businesses operating in Canada, Payway has re-certified with Global Payments' Portico, a leading Canadian payment processor. This updated integration gives merchants advanced features and industry-leading security standards offered by Global Payments' Portico platform.

Joining a suite of services including decline recovery, fraud detection, and network tokenization, Payway's latest updates enhance its feature-rich payment platform which provides the tools and insights needed to elevate and maintain exceptional customer experiences while driving recurring revenue.

About Payway

Payway is a leading payment software company specializing in secure and efficient payment processing solutions for businesses that depend on recurring payments. With over 40 years of experience, Payway continues to innovate, helping businesses optimize their payment processing operations with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer support. For more information on Payway's latest updates and how they can benefit your business, visit payway.com.

