Payway Introduces WooCommerce Payment Gateway Plugin, Enhancing Online Transaction Capabilities

"WooCommerce is the global leader in ecommerce platforms, with 30,000 downloads a day. Payway is excited to be part of this community by helping WooCommerce businesses provide the best payment experience for their customers," said Kimberly Miller, executive vice president of strategy and operations.

During the past few years, payments have become more critical to online business, driving the customer experience. According to Stastica, experts predict online retail sales will reach $6.51 trillion this year, with ecommerce websites taking up 22.3% of total retail sales.

Payway's Payment Gateway plugin for WooCommerce ensures that secure transactions between buyers and sellers takes place. It also streamlines the checkout process by allowing customers to pay directly on the site – helping to reduce cart abandonment rates and improve the customer experience.

Payway's Payment Gateway is compliant with payment card industry standards and developed to comply with payment card industry (PCI) standards, ensuring the security of payment information necessary to protect customers' payment information and avoiding data breaches.

The Payway Payment Gateway plugin for WooCommerce currently accepts credit cards and in future releases, will support Apple Pay, Google Pay, and recurring payments. The PCI-DSS compliant checkout experience is protected with Payway's fraud detection tools, including bin filtering and 3D Secure.

In addition, businesses will benefit from Payway's payment technologies that include Account Updater, Amex CardRefresher, Customer Payment Recovery and Level 3 Processing. Users will also benefit from free updates and new features and functionalities in a timely manner as Payway continues to innovate its offering.

Plug-in setup is easy and with automatic installation, users will not need to deal with a file transfer or leave a web browser. To download, go to https://wordpress.org/plugins/payway-custom-payment-gateway/.

About Payway

Payway is a proven payment service provider that helps card-not-present and subscription businesses simplify and accelerate transaction processing leading to improved cash flow and significantly lowering the costs associated with accepting recurring payments.

Payway has decades of experience in managing card-not-present payments and provides their customers the most up-to-date security features. Payway built their user-friendly payment processing solution to be responsive to the needs of organizations who operate a recurring payment business model, like the many publishing and media companies they've served since 1984. For more information, visit www.payway.com

Media Contact

Erin Farrell-Talbot, Payway, 1 9172329309, [email protected], www.payway.com

SOURCE Payway