Payway Launches Payway Censalytics™ to Turn Payment Data into Business Growth

The announcement coincides with Payway's Diamond Sponsorship of the 2025 Audience Development Media Alliance (ADMA) Annual Conference. This is the first year Payway is a top-tier sponsor. In addition, Kimberly Miller, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Operations, Payway, will participate as a featured speaker at the event and will present "Three Payment Strategies to Gain and Keep Sustain Customers" on Wednesday, June 25.

Business Intelligence for Payments

Recurring revenue businesses, especially in media, publishing, and digital services, depend on high authorization rates and seamless customer retention. Yet many still rely on basic reports that don't provide a complete picture of what's happening behind each transaction.

Recurring revenue businesses, especially in media, publishing, and digital services, depend on high authorization rates and seamless customer retention. Yet many still rely on basic reports that don't provide a complete picture of what's happening behind each transaction.

Payway Censalytics addresses that gap. The platform gives businesses deeper insight into their transactions, from identifying card types—consumer, corporate, business, and more—to understanding where customers are located geographically. It also helps optimize recovery strategies with deeper retry logic, and investigate chargeback patterns and fraud indicators.

All these features provide an easy, holistic look at your payment strategy, helping companies make smarter, faster decisions without a steep learning curve or reliance on technical teams. "For subscription-driven businesses, every transaction matters. One failed payment can mean a lost customer, and missed revenue," said Nadeau. "Payway Censalytics lets companies be proactive instead of reactive."

Strengthening Support for the Media Industry

Payway's debut as a Diamond Sponsor of the ADMA Annual Conference reflects its decades-long commitment to the media and publishing industries, which have relied on the company's payment innovations since its early days when the company was known as Edgil.

"ADMA brings together the best minds in audience development and digital publishing, and we are proud to support that community," said Kimberly Miller, executive vice president of strategy and operations, Payway, "I am excited to be speaking this year and sharing actionable payment strategies that publishers and media companies can use right now to improve performance and customer retention."

Miller's session will cover payment strategies specific to media companies navigating subscriber churn, evolving payment preferences, and the growing complexity of digital revenue models.

Availability

Payway Censalytics will be available in Q1 2026. Additional information is available at payway.com/censalytics.

About Payway

Payway is a leading payment software company specializing in secure and efficient payment processing solutions for businesses that depend on recurring payments. With over 40 years of experience, Payway continues to innovate, helping businesses optimize their payment processing operations with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled customer support. For more information on Payway's latest updates and how they can benefit your business, visit payway.com.

