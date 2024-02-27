PB Swiss Tools and Ascendis Partner to Launch Direct-to-Consumer Channel in the USA

"Our alliance with Ascendis will propel PB Swiss Tools further towards its mission of delivering unparalleled tools and problem solvers for American customers." —Eva Jaisli, CEO member of the owner family of PB Swiss Tools. Post this

"By always striving for the highest quality, continuous innovation and upholding our core values, we have earned the status of a respected hand tool manufacturer among users who value high quality hand tools," said Eva Jaisli, CEO member of the owner family of PB Swiss Tools. "Our alliance with Ascendis propels us further towards our mission of delivering unparalleled tools and problem solvers to American customers."

PB Swiss Tools usually works with selected local partners which distribute the PB Swiss Tools assortment and cater to the local markets. "The newly implemented D2C approach is complementing the collaboration with local partners which will stay to be of high importance to PB Swiss Tools as a relatively small high-quality manufacturer" said Daniel Stäudle, CEO of the small US subsidiary.

Ascendis, in equal measure, is excited to partner. "We are delighted to partner with PB Swiss Tools as their North American eCommerce agency" said Karim Salabi, Partner at Ascendis Commerce. "We are looking forward to driving exponential growth for PB Swiss Tools' exceptional product range across North America."

The newly launched direct-to-consumer website promises to offer American customers unparalleled convenience and accessibility to purchase products anywhere in the USA.

Moreover, PB Swiss Tools' products are now easily accessible on Amazon.com, with the added advantage of Prime shipping options for maximum convenience. The Amazon store showcases the brand's diverse product lineup, offering customers detailed insights into each tool to aid in making well-informed purchase decisions with just one click.

Looking ahead, PB Swiss Tools plans to continue expanding its reach in North America, leveraging Ascendis Commerce's deep expertise in eCommerce services.

For more information about PB Swiss Tools or how you can access their products through their direct-to-consumer channel, please visit their website at http://www.pbswisstools.us.

Media Contact

Karim Salabi, Ascendis Commerce, 1-514-570-8166, [email protected], https://ascendis.ca/

SOURCE Ascendis Commerce