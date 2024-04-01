PB2 Foods Adds New PB2 Pantry Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix to its Lineup of Plant-Based, Gluten-Free Baking Mixes

Made from peanuts with cocoa powder and vegan chocolate chips, the new PB2 Pantry Double Chocolate Chip Cookie mix delivers an impressive 4g of protein per serving. Like all PB2 Pantry products, the Double Chocolate Chip Cookie mix starts with roasted peanut flour in place of wheat flour. Post this

"We love seeing fans of our plant-based baking mixes making and enjoying the gluten-free treats they create at home," said Owen White, Director of Marketing for PB2 Foods. "We know they're ready for a new flavor in our PB2 Pantry lineup, and we think they'll be excited to try our new Double Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix."

Made from peanuts with cocoa powder and vegan chocolate chips, the new PB2 Pantry Double Chocolate Chip Cookie mix delivers an impressive 4g of protein per serving. Like all PB2 Pantry products, the Double Chocolate Chip Cookie mix starts with roasted peanut flour in place of wheat flour.

"The Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix quickly became a best-seller, which is what led us to add another mouthwatering cookie option soon after launching the PB2 Pantry line," White explained.

A pioneer in plant-based foods since 2007, PB2 Foods launched PB2 Pantry baking mixes in 2022. The better-for-you products contain clean ingredients and no GMOs, are 100 percent gluten-free, vegan and kosher, and come in a resealable container for big or small batches.

PB2's baking mixes are $11.99 online at shop.pb2foods.com and Amazon. Orders over $15 on shop.pb2foods.com qualify for free three-day shipping.

For more information about PB2 Foods, including products and recipes, visit pb2foods.com.

Powdered nut-butter pioneer PB2 Foods, launched in 2007, is on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life, feel confident in their choices, and be present each day. The company is continually working with its family of farmers to grow pure and simple products that will help people live better and happier. And when preparing its plant-based products, the makers of PB2 take their time to create the very best in quality, because they believe food can be both healthy and delicious at the same time. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Ga., and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Georgia. For more information, visit pb2foods.com.

