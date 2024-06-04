PB2 Foods Creates Jobs and Streamlines Operations Following Vertical Integration Investment

The move enables PB2 Foods to take direct ownership of its production and manufacturing, reducing friction in its supply chain and establishing new revenue streams.
TIFTON, Ga., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PB2 Foods (pb2foods.com), the original powdered peanut butter pioneer, today announced the completion of its vertical integration project.
"This is a momentous step in our company's journey," said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. "Achieving vertical integration enhances our food safety and quality control measures, ensuring our standards are maintained at every stage of production. Reaching this point in our strategic vision positions us for long-term success and sustainability, and allows us to better serve our customers and consumers."
To vertically integrate its operations, PB2 Foods is repurposing a 110,000-square-foot facility in Tifton, Ga. The company is installing new equipment that can roast, grind and press peanuts to make peanut paste, unrefined roasted peanut oil and defatted peanut flour.
Peanut paste, unrefined roasted peanut oil and defatted peanut flour are common ingredients found in everything from ice cream and baked goods to protein powders and pet foods. With its new capabilities, PB2 Foods will supply other companies and industries with these ingredients, in addition to using them for its own best-selling products.
By bringing the company's entire manufacturing process in-house, PB2 Foods will create nearly 30 new jobs local to Tifton, GA.
"We're proud of our history as a producer of high-quality products, and we are ready to take the next step in our journey now that all our processing is under one roof," Entwistle said. "Not only does this investment help the company grow, it also gives us an opportunity to support our local community, our employees, and our existing and future customers."
With the completion of the vertical integration, PB2 Foods will move to the next phase in its long-term business planning, which includes a greater focus on R&D and marketing.
For more information about PB2 Foods and its products, visit pb2foods.com.
ABOUT PB2 FOODS
PB2 Foods pioneered the original powdered peanut butter in 2007. Since then, the company has been on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life and feel confident in their choices. PB2 focuses on pure and simple plant-based foods and ingredients, taking the time to create the very best, high-quality products. The makers of PB2 believe food should be healthy, delicious and make you happy. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Ga., and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Ga. For more information, visit pb2foods.com.
