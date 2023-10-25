PB2 Foods Expands Sales of PB2 Pantry Plant-Based Baking Mixes into Walmart Stores Nationwide and Walmart.com

Better for you yet still indulgent, our PB2 Pantry baking mixes have definitely hit the sweet spot since we launched them, and we are thrilled to have Walmart as a partner to help us reach even more happy customers. Post this

With an MSRP of $6.78 per 16-ounce container, the PB2 Pantry mixes also include package instructions that give vegan and non-vegan baking options, as well as tips for brownies that are more fudgy or cakey and cookies that are soft or crunchy, depending on preference.

"Better for you yet still indulgent, our PB2 Pantry baking mixes have definitely hit the sweet spot since we launched them, and we are thrilled to have Walmart as a partner to help us reach even more happy customers," said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. "The easy convenience and great flavor of these mixes can't be beat, and the fact that they are plant-based makes you feel better about reaching for a second cookie or brownie."

Learn more about PB2 Foods and its products, including the PB2 Pantry line, at pb2foods.com.

ABOUT PB2 FOODS

Powdered nut-butter pioneer PB2 Foods, launched in 2007, is on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life, feel confident in their choices, and be present each day. The company is continually working with its family of farmers to grow pure and simple products that will help people live better and happier. And when preparing its plant-based products, the makers of PB2 take their time to create the very best in quality, because they believe food can be both healthy and delicious at the same time. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Georgia, and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Georgia. For more information, visit pb2foods.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, Butin PR, 1 980-636-4255, [email protected]

SOURCE PB2 Foods