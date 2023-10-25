PB2 Foods Expands Sales of PB2 Pantry Plant-Based Baking Mixes into Walmart Stores Nationwide and Walmart.com

PB2 Pantry Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix are easy to make, yield great-tasting results, and are delicious options for vegan and gluten-free diets.
TIFTON, Ga., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Just a year after debuting online to rave reviews, two plant-based baking mixes from PB2 Foods (pb2foods.com) are now available at over 3,200 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.
PB2 Pantry Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix and PB2 Pantry Chocolate Chip Brownie Mix stand out in the marketplace for their innovative resealable packaging — allowing for customized batch sizes — and their appeal to those looking for flavorful gluten-free and vegan dessert options. Powered by roasted peanut flour, the mixes are also certified non-GMO.
With an MSRP of $6.78 per 16-ounce container, the PB2 Pantry mixes also include package instructions that give vegan and non-vegan baking options, as well as tips for brownies that are more fudgy or cakey and cookies that are soft or crunchy, depending on preference.
"Better for you yet still indulgent, our PB2 Pantry baking mixes have definitely hit the sweet spot since we launched them, and we are thrilled to have Walmart as a partner to help us reach even more happy customers," said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. "The easy convenience and great flavor of these mixes can't be beat, and the fact that they are plant-based makes you feel better about reaching for a second cookie or brownie."
Learn more about PB2 Foods and its products, including the PB2 Pantry line, at pb2foods.com.
ABOUT PB2 FOODS
Powdered nut-butter pioneer PB2 Foods, launched in 2007, is on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life, feel confident in their choices, and be present each day. The company is continually working with its family of farmers to grow pure and simple products that will help people live better and happier. And when preparing its plant-based products, the makers of PB2 take their time to create the very best in quality, because they believe food can be both healthy and delicious at the same time. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Georgia, and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Georgia. For more information, visit pb2foods.com.
