PB2 Foods Introduces New PB2 Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread

Deliciously smooth with no added sugar, PB2 Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is full of roasted peanut flavor and is made with gluten-free and vegan ingredients. Post this

Packed with 8 grams of protein per serving, PB2 Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread sets itself apart from traditional peanut butters. The product is no-stir, unlike other natural peanut butter spreads, making it an easy and delicious choice for those looking for options with simple ingredients and no added sugar.

"It's increasingly rare to come across new products in this space that are natural and delicious, but we are committed to delivering the best plant-based products in each respective category that features PB2," said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. "We listen to what consumers want, and we create products based on that demand."

Deliciously smooth with no added sugar, PB2 Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is full of roasted peanut flavor and is made with gluten-free and vegan ingredients.

"We love the extra-smooth, ultra-creamy texture of our new spread and are especially proud of the richly satisfying, fresh-roasted peanut flavor we were able to achieve with this product by using the highest quality ingredients," Entwistle added.

PB2 Natural Creamy Peanut Butter Spread is available for purchase online at shop.pb2foods.com and on Amazon. Shoppers can find the new product in-store at select retailers including Albertsons, Harris Teeter, Wakefern, Winn-Dixxie and Stop & Shop, among others. Suggested retail price for the spread ranges from $4.99 to $7.99.

For more information about PB2 Foods, including products and recipes, visit pb2foods.com.

ABOUT PB2 FOODS

PB2 Foods pioneered the original powdered peanut butter in 2007. Since then, the company has been on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life and feel confident in their choices. PB2 focuses on pure and simple plant-based foods and ingredients, taking the time to create the very best, high-quality products. The makers of PB2 believe food should be healthy, delicious and make you happy. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Ga., and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Ga. For more information, visit pb2foods.com.

Media Contact

Kennedy Norton, PB2 Foods, 1 8435662994, [email protected], pb2foods.com

SOURCE PB2 Foods