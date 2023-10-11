PB2 Foods' New PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars Take Flavor and Quality to a Whole New Level

With 13-15g of protein per serving and powered by PB2's delicious peanut and almond powders, the protein bars are made with 100% gluten-free, vegan, kosher, and non-GMO ingredients. Tweet this

"We're proud to answer the call for PB2 protein bars that our fans have been asking for," said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. "Portable and great-tasting, PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars have an unparalleled flavor that make them ideal for those of us on the go and leading active, healthy lifestyles."

Each Chocolate Peanut Butter Bar contains 190 calories, 15g of protein, 3g of dietary fiber and 4g of sugars. Each Chocolate Almond Bar contains 200 calories, 13g of protein, 3g of dietary fiber and 3g of sugars. The protein bars join the PB2 Performance line of complete plant-based protein powders, including Peanut Protein with Dutch Cocoa and Almond Protein with Madagascar Vanilla.

PB2 Performance Plant Protein Bars are available at shop.pb2foods.com (click here for Chocolate Peanut Butter and here for Chocolate Almond), Amazon (click here for a five-bar box of Chocolate Peanut Butter or here for a 30-bar case, and click here for a five-bar box of Chocolate Almond or here for a 30-bar case), as well as at Kroger stores nationwide.

For more details about PB2 products, visit pb2foods.com or follow the brand's social accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

ABOUT PB2 FOODS

Powdered nut-butter pioneer PB2 Foods, launched in 2007, is on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life, feel confident in their choices, and be present each day. The company is continually working with its family of farmers to grow pure and simple products that will help people live better and happier. And when preparing its plant-based products, the makers of PB2 take their time to create the very best in quality, because they believe food can be both healthy and delicious at the same time. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Ga., and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Georgia. For more information, visit pb2foods.com.

