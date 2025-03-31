PB2 Foods Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Executive Promotions

These three associates have played instrumental roles in PB2's success, and their strategic insights, customer-first approach, and ability to drive results make them ideal leaders to drive our future growth. Post this

The leadership moves come as PB2 solidifies its position as the category leader in powdered peanut butter, with a 51% share of the retail market, according to Nielsen data. These promotions reinforce PB2's commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and delivering exceptional value to customers.

"These three associates have played instrumental roles in PB2's success, and their strategic insights, customer-first approach, and ability to drive results make them ideal leaders to drive our future growth," said Craig Entwistle, CEO of PB2 Foods. "With this new leadership structure in place, coupled with the recent completion of our vertical integration, we are poised for sustained growth, category leadership, and continued excellence in serving our customers."

More about the three promoted executives:

John Monczynski, Chief Customer Officer (CCO) — Since joining PB2 in 2017, Monczynski has been a driving force behind the company's product innovation and revenue expansion, contributing to a three-fold increase in sales as VP of Sales and Marketing. In his new role as CCO, he will oversee the entire customer experience, ensuring that PB2 continues to deliver high-quality products while enhancing brand reputation and driving revenue growth.

Steven Ramage, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) — Ramage, who also joined PB2 in 2017, has been instrumental in leading PB2's $9.3 million plant expansion project in Tifton, Ga., working closely with operations to maximize production output. His leadership in capital campaigns as VP of Finance and Operations has strengthened PB2's financial position. As CFO, he will continue to oversee the company's financial strategy, positive cash flow, and accounting best practices.

Owen White, Vice President of Marketing — Previously PB2's Director of Marketing since 2018, White has a keen understanding of consumer behavior and digital trends that has been pivotal in PB2's more than 600% growth on Amazon alone. His expertise in competitive analysis and business insights will now guide PB2's overarching product marketing strategy, internal and external communications, and business insights. He will report to Monczynski in his new role, while Monczynski and Ramage will report to Entwistle.

At a time when many U.S. companies are scaling back, PB2 remains committed to strategic investments in talent and growth. The company continues to prioritize American jobs in Georgia's agricultural hub — a federally designated Historically Underutilized Business Zone — and currently employs over 100 associates in Tifton, Ga.

"The alignment of this leadership team, alongside our Board of Directors, is incredible," said Entwistle. "We have ambitious plans, and I am highly confident in our ability to execute them. These promotions strengthen our leadership at every level, positioning PB2 for long-term success and sustainable growth. I could not be more excited for our customers, our consumers, and our future."

For more information about PB2 Foods and its products, visit pb2foods.com.

ABOUT PB2 FOODS

PB2 Foods pioneered the original powdered peanut butter in 2007. Since then, the company has been on a mission to help people find the balance in everyday life and feel confident in their choices. PB2 focuses on pure and simple plant-based foods and ingredients, taking the time to create the very best, high-quality products. The makers of PB2 believe food should be healthy, delicious and make you happy. PB2 Foods is based in Tifton, Ga., and is marketed from St. Simons Island, Ga. For more information, visit pb2foods.com.

Media Contact

Mary Eva Tredway, PB2 Foods, 1 404-317-0731, [email protected]

SOURCE PB2 Foods