PBS Documentary Chronicles the History and Achievements of the National Black MBA Association®

"This documentary is a celebration of our organization's rich history," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "It is also a call-to-action for future generations." We have worked tirelessly to open doors for Black professionals, and we are excited for audiences to witness the impact we've made and continue to make."

Atlanta metro area residents can watch the documentary on the following dates:

Thursday, September 26 at 9:00 p.m.

at Friday, September 27 at 3:00 a.m.

at Monday, October 21 at 10:00 p.m.

at Tuesday, October 22 at 4:00 a.m.

The program will also be available starting Sept. 20 on PBS Passport and for livestreaming on the WABE app, allowing viewers nationwide to experience the story of NBMBAA's remarkable journey.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

