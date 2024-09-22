PBS Documentary Chronicles the History and Achievements of the National Black MBA Association®

The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) will be featured in a new PBS documentary highlighting its history and achievements. This documentary will showcase the organization's crucial role in advancing Black professionals and reshaping professional opportunities for the community.
ATLANTA, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) is proud to announce a new PBS documentary highlighting the organization's impactful history, achievements, and ongoing dedication to the advancement of Black professionals across industries. The documentary, which will premiere on WABE-TV, shares insight into the history of NBMBAA's 50+ year organization and offers a unique opportunity to spotlight National Black MBA's pivotal role in reshaping Black professional opportunities.
Founded in 1970, NBMBAA has led the charge in creating educational and career advancement opportunities for Black students, professionals, and entrepreneurs. The documentary provides an in-depth look at the organization's humble beginnings and its rise to become a national powerhouse that serves over 11,000 active members and 34 professional chapters. Featuring interviews with key leaders and members throughout the organization's history, the film highlights the Association's efforts to break barriers and establish pathways for Black professionals in corporate America and beyond.
"This documentary is a celebration of our organization's rich history," said H. Beecher Hicks, III, president & CEO, NBMBAA. "It is also a call-to-action for future generations." We have worked tirelessly to open doors for Black professionals, and we are excited for audiences to witness the impact we've made and continue to make."
Atlanta metro area residents can watch the documentary on the following dates:
- Thursday, September 26 at 9:00 p.m.
- Friday, September 27 at 3:00 a.m.
- Monday, October 21 at 10:00 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 22 at 4:00 a.m.
The program will also be available starting Sept. 20 on PBS Passport and for livestreaming on the WABE app, allowing viewers nationwide to experience the story of NBMBAA's remarkable journey.
About the National Black MBA Association
The National Black MBA Association is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) member-based professional organization which leads in the creation of educational, wealth building and growth opportunities for Black students, professionals and entrepreneurs. Representing more than 11,000 active members, 40 professional chapters and more than 300 corporate, academic and non-profit partners, NBMBAA is dedicated to developing alliances that create intellectual and economic wealth in the Black community through its five channels of programming: career, education, entrepreneurship, leadership and lifestyle. To learn more about NBMBAA, please visit nbmbaa.org. Follow the Association on social media at LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.
Media Contact
Deven Trowers, National Black MBA Association, 404-260-0153, [email protected], nbmbaa.org
SOURCE National Black MBA Association
Share this article