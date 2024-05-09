PBS SoCal's Summer Learning Day Returns June 9; Plus, Photos with DANIEL TIGER, Sing-alongs, Performances from Stars of PBS KIDS' 'Jamming on the Job' and More!

With Emphasis on FAMILY MATH, PBS SoCal Also Announces Plans for New Digital Games and YouTube Bilingual Food Series COOKING COUNTS Featuring Patty Rodriguez Introducing Math Fundamentals Through Easy Recipes for the Whole Family to Experience Together

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PBS SoCal, Southern California's flagship PBS station, announced the details of the return of their largest event of the year, Summer Learning Day, on Sun., June 9 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. PT at the California Science Center (700 Exposition Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037). With over 3,000 attendees last year, this family-focused annual event creates a fun-filled day of interactive educational activities, gift giveaways and photos with PBS KIDS characters (including Daniel from "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood") around the new theme of "Let's Explore! ¡Vamos a explorar!"

Music entertainment will be a big part of the 2024 event, with sing-alongs of PBS SoCal's Family Math Music Videos from Isabel Brazon of "Baila Baila" as well as live performances from the stars of the popular PBS KIDS podcast "Jamming on the Job," Christina Sanabria and Andrés Salguero of 123 Andrés, along with Pierce Freelon. PBS SoCal's Summer Learning Day will also offer resources to families through a wide variety of educational booths from community partners that include the Child Care Resource Center, LA County Department of Public Health, the Stanford Center on Early Childhood and YWCA, as well as special "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" themed "Be My Neighbor Day" activities. For more information about this year's FREE event that is open to the public, go to pbssocal.org/summerday or pbssocal.org/verano.

Throughout the day, attendees will have free access to the California Science Center, where general admission is always free, and front row access to the stage shows featuring musical performances aligned with the station's FAMILY MATH and READY TO LEARN initiatives, which are designed to give kids, parents, caregivers and entire families the opportunity to find joy in learning together. The bilingual FAMILY MATH activity book "Math in the Kitchen" will be shared, as well as additional educational materials. The voice behind the Spanish FAMILY MATH songs, Isabel Brazon of "Baila Baila," will engage families in interactive sing-alongs from the popular music video series, which was announced by PBS SoCal last month and is designed to build children's early math skills with topics like shapes, sorting, patterns and measurement via English and Spanish videos.

As part of the READY TO LEARN initiative, the stars of the PBS KIDS podcast "Jamming on the Job*" will join in for a performance. A multi-generational, music-centered podcast for kids ages 4-8 and their families, "Jamming on the Job" stars Christina Sanabria and Andrés Salguero, the Latin Grammy® Award-winning kids' music duo known as 123 Andrés, along with Grammy-nominated musician Pierce Freelon, who voices BoomBox. The podcast, produced by PBS North Carolina and available on PBS KIDS or wherever you listen to podcasts, introduces kids to a wide variety of career paths and teaches essential life skills such as empathy and responsibility.

PBS SoCal also announced today that starting May 29, the new YouTube bilingual food series COOKING COUNTS will launch on PBS SoCal's Family Math YouTube channel, @FamilyMathKids. Hosted by social media star Patty Rodriguez and her son Oliver Bonfiglio, the eight-episode (four in English and four in Spanish) video series will introduce young learners to math fundamentals through easy recipes that families can make together in 10 minutes or less. Through meals and snacks that include everything from quesadillas to apple snails, the show expands on the FAMILY MATH notion that "math is everywhere" — even in the kitchen — for caregivers and children to experience together.

And coming this summer, six new bilingual digital games from the creators at Makefully Studios will launch at pbssocal.org/familymath with titles including "Pattern Parade," "Hungry Papa," "Measure and Toss," "House Hunt," "Shape Puzzles" and "Build a Picture" to coincide with each of FAMILY MATH's core foundations: counting, sorting, patterns, measurement, shapes and spatial sense. The games are aimed to foster a co-playing format for families with customization features that allow parents to tailor the games to their child.

The event is generously supported by First 5 California, Children's Hospital LA, CalOptima Health Plan, Cortica, LAUSD Adult and Career Education, The Ready To Learn Initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Department of Education as well as PNC Grow Up Great.

About PBS SoCal

PBS SoCal uses the power of public media for good, strengthening the civic fabric of Southern California and providing our community with an essential connection to a wider world. As a local, donor/member-supported non-profit organization, PBS SoCal is available to stream on the PBS app and the PBS Kids App and reaches nearly 19M viewers across 7 Broadcast channels — including 2 primary channels, PBS SoCal and PBS SoCal Plus and 5 digital subchannels. With a commitment to make content available anytime and anywhere for free, PBS SoCal offers programming that reflects the diversity of Southern California and showcases the full schedule of beloved and trusted PBS content spanning Education, News, Environment and Arts & Culture. PBS SoCal also sparks the sharing of ideas at in-person cultural events and community conversations as well as prepares children for kindergarten and beyond by bringing bilingual, hands-on learning experiences to the community for free.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films. The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking in Exposition Park is $15 for cars. Science Center general admission is free. For more information and pricing for the exhibition LEONARDO DA VINCI: Inventor. Artist. Dreamer or IMAX movies, please visit californiasciencecenter.org

*JAMMING ON THE JOB was developed under a grant from the U.S. Department of Education. However, those contents do not necessarily represent the policy of the Department of Education, and you should not assume endorsement by the Federal Government. The project is funded by a Ready To Learn grant (PR/Award No. S295A200004, CFDA No. 84.295A) provided by the Department of Education to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

