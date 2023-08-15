PC Forensics Founder David Greetham Joins the Level Legal Team

The company dedicated to "making legal human" broadens its portfolio of legal services with award-winning digital forensics.

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aug. 15, 2023 – Level Legal – the Dallas-based concierge eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company – announced today the addition of forensics expert David Greetham along with his award-winning digital collection and forensics company, PC Forensics.

The acquisition of PC Forensics demonstrates Level Legal's commitment to provide customers with exceptional experiences and unparalleled expertise as its annual revenue percentage continues to grow in the triple digits. Level Legal now offers services encompassing eDiscovery, managed review, consulting – and forensics. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

With a customer base of global law firms and corporations, PC Forensics provides boutique digital evidence consultation related to investigations as well as civil and criminal litigation, with services including data collection, culling, and preparation of potentially responsive documents for attorney review. The company has overseen cases involving more than 11,000 custodians and provided expert testimony in multiple countries.

"In response to an increasingly demanding regulatory environment and the overwhelming complexity of managing data in corporations, more and more of our customers have been asking for digital forensics," Level Legal CEO Joey Seeber said. "When we discovered David and PC Forensics, we knew we had found what we were looking for. He and his company are widely recognized for technical innovation, deep expertise, and unparalleled customer service. We're excited to be able to offer our customers a comprehensive, integrated approach to outsourced legal services that delivers peace of mind."

Greetham, the founder of PC Forensics, is an industry innovator with teaching and consulting experience at the White House, Harvard University, and New Scotland Yard. The creator of the first patented and forensically sound remote collection tool, he will lead the Level Legal forensics team as vice president of digital forensics.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of Level Legal," Greetham said. "In addition to our complementary skillsets and technology, Level Legal and PC Forensics are a great cultural fit. Both organizations share a fundamental commitment to customer service that shapes every project we undertake and every decision we make."

For more about the new Level Legal forensics offering, go to https://levellegal.com/work/forensics.

About Level Legal

Level Legal makes legal human. The Dallas-based forensics, eDiscovery, managed review, and consulting company delights law firms and corporations through industry-best customer service that excels in dependability. This concierge approach to outsourced legal services delivers peace of mind. For more information, visit www.levellegal.com.

About PC Forensics

PC Forensics has performed digital forensic analysis on several thousand hard drives and devices and provided expert witness testimony on more than 100 occasions in seven countries. The organization has overseen data involved in litigation through the entire lifecycle, from pre-litigation consulting to data collection, through provision of expert testimony. For more information, visit www.pcforensics.com.

