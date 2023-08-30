PC Synergy Taps Anytime Mailbox For Exclusive PostalMate Virtual Mailbox Integration

Top retail shipping industry POS, PostalMate, taps leading virtual mailbox platform, Anytime Mailbox, for an exclusive virtual mailbox integration. This will help streamline use of both platforms for an improved user experience.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PC Synergy, an A.P. Moller–MFrsk company, has selected Anytime Mailbox for an exclusive virtual mailbox integration with its retail shipping point-of-sale software, PostalMate.

PostalMate is the number one automation system of choice for retail pack-and-ship centers throughout the United States, providing cutting-edge retail shipping software solutions for over 30 years. With this partnership, retail shipping center operators will be able to connect their virtual mailbox offering and POS for a more efficient and streamlined user experience.

"We put a lot of care into listening to the needs of our retail partners," says John Dudash, President of PostalMate. "We take pride in making sure our platform is complete with the latest and most effective solutions. It quickly became clear that a virtual mailbox offering was now an established component of their overall revenue stream, and that Anytime Mailbox was the best platform in the market to partner with. Their reputation for excellence made them the obvious choice."

"We are thrilled to introduce a seamless integration between two platforms that are already central to the daily operations of our retail shipping partners. Anytime Mailbox has always believed it is our mission to make managing virtual mailboxes as easy as possible, and it is an honor to partner with a trusted, worldwide leader such as PostalMate in that pursuit," shared Matt Going, CEO and co-founder of Anytime Mailbox.

This partnership comes at an eventful time for Anytime Mailbox, as they celebrate remarkable achievements this year. August 2023 sees Anytime Mailbox mark their 10th company anniversary, as well as their 2000th mail center location milestone.

About Anytime Mailbox

Anytime Mailbox is a leading provider of virtual mailbox software technology. The company provides virtual mailbox solutions to over 2,000 mailbox business centers and coworking locations across the U.S. and internationally. The easy-to-use, app-based platform allows operator partners to provide their customers access to their physical mail via a mobile device or a computer.

About PC Synergy

PC Synergy is the leading automation technology provider to retail mail and parcel centers. They are the creators of PostalMate, a comprehensive shipping solution with full-featured point-of-sale, accounts receivable, package estimating, and mailbox management systems. PC Synergy is an A.P. MXller – MFrsk company.

Media Contact

