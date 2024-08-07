PCF Insurance Named Top 100 P/C Agency for Fourth Consecutive Year

PCF Insurance Services is excited to announce that it has once again been named one of Insurance Journal's 2024 Top 100 Property/Casualty (P/C) Agencies in the nation, securing an impressive position at #14. In this annual report, each agency is ranked based on revenue, providing an objective and comprehensive perspective on their financial achievements.
LINDON, Utah, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services is excited to announce that it has once again been named one of Insurance Journal's 2024 Top 100 Property/Casualty (P/C) Agencies in the nation, securing an impressive position at #14. In this annual report, each agency is ranked based on revenue, providing an objective and comprehensive perspective on their financial achievements.
PCF Insurance's commitment to best-in-class service, combined with the extensive industry leadership, resources and relationships of its businesses across the country, provides clients with unparalleled access to some of the most comprehensive and competitive coverage solutions in the market. PCF Insurance is focused on remaining resilient in the ever-evolving P/C landscape.
"I could not be more honored to lead the hardworking, passionate, and dedicated team members at PCF who are committed to bringing exceptional service to our customers," said Felix Morgan, CEO of PCF Insurance. "Their tenacious and authentic ambition to provide the best in insurance, risk management and loss control solutions to their clients ultimately supports PCF's exceptional revenue growth year after year."
About PCF Insurance Services
A top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah, PCF Insurance Services of the West, LLC offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation insurance solutions. PCF Insurance's operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering its businesses alignment through equity ownership, enhanced coverage solutions and capabilities for clients, and shared-services resources. With more than 4,000 employees across the U.S., PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #14 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit pcfins.com for more information.
