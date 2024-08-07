PCF Insurance Named Top 100 P/C Agency for Fourth Consecutive Year

PCF Insurance Services is excited to announce that it has once again been named one of Insurance Journal's 2024 Top 100 Property/Casualty (P/C) Agencies in the nation, securing an impressive position at #14. In this annual report, each agency is ranked based on revenue, providing an objective and comprehensive perspective on their financial achievements.

LINDON, Utah, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCF Insurance Services is excited to announce that it has once again been named one of Insurance Journal's 2024 Top 100 Property/Casualty (P/C) Agencies in the nation, securing an impressive position at #14. In this annual report, each agency is ranked based on revenue, providing an objective and comprehensive perspective on their financial achievements.