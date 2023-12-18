PCF Insurance Services Among Utah's Best Companies to Work For Once Again

"This accomplishment reflects the dedication and contributions of our exceptional team members who make every day at PCF an extraordinary one," expressed PCF Insurance Services CEO Felix Morgan. Post this

To earn this nomination, Utah-based employees participated in an independent survey evaluating various aspects of PCF Insurance, including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, management and more. With exceptional scores, PCF Insurance proudly maintains its reputation as one of the top employers in the state.

According to the survey, PCF Insurance team members enjoy the company's offering of flexible schedules, unlimited paid time off (PTO) under its Flex PTO Policy, monthly staff lunches, fully stocked break room, frequent team-building events, professional development course reimbursement, and company-subsidized health and wellness benefits. They also expressed appreciation for the collaborative culture, supportive learning environment and friendly atmosphere.

In addition to being named as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Utah, PCF Insurance has achieved other notable accolades in 2023 from Utah Business, including being named the No. 1 fastest-growing company in Utah three years in a row.

About PCF Insurance Services

A top 20 U.S. broker headquartered in Lehi, Utah, PCF Insurance Services is a leading full-service consultant and insurance brokerage firm offering a broad array of commercial, life and health, employee benefits, and workers' compensation solutions. Propelled by its people, PCF Insurance's people-centric operating model and entrepreneurial environment support its tremendous growth profile, offering partner agencies alignment through equity ownership, significant leadership incentives, and resources. Ranked #20 on Business Insurance's 2023 Top 100 Brokers and #12 on Insurance Journal's 2023 Top Property/Casualty Agencies, PCF Insurance is a notable leader in the insurance space, with 3,500 employees across the U.S. Visit pcfins.com for more information.

