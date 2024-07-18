PCF Insurance Services Ranks #19 Among Business Insurance's List of Top US Brokers

"We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized among the top brokers across the country," said PCF Insurance Services CEO Felix Morgan. Post this

"We are incredibly proud and honored to be recognized among the top brokers across the country," said PCF Insurance Services CEO Felix Morgan. "As we continue to pursue our vision of becoming one of the premier insurance brokerages, our team's dedication to innovation and client satisfaction has been the cornerstone of our success and will continue to drive our vision forward."

In addition to its top-20 ranking, PCF Insurance was recently recognized among Business Insurance's top buyers in 2024. Despite a general slowdown in M&A activity across the industry, PCF Insurance has forged ahead, completing eight significant acquisitions in the first half of 2024 and earning the eighth spot among the nation's most active buyers.

"Our strategic and accelerated growth through mergers and acquisitions has been instrumental in expanding our capabilities and market reach," shared Chief Development Officer Brooke K. DeWyze. "Being recognized as one of the most active buyers in the nation highlights our unwavering commitment to growth and innovation, and we remain dedicated to identifying and integrating top-tier businesses that align with our vision and values."

Media Contact

Media Relations, PCF Insurance Services, 385-273-2270, [email protected], www.pcfins.com

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services