PCI Energy Solutions Powers Successful Launch of First CAISO EDAM Wave

"Operators and schedulers played a key role in shaping workflows, working closely with PCI across interconnected systems and vendor dependencies to reflect real operational needs." Janice Bacon, Director, Energy Supply Operations/Reliability Post this

"EDAM required strong coordination across scheduling, trading, transmission, settlements, IT, and generation operations—teams working on different timelines while managing daily responsibilities. The scope was significant, and go-live depended on steady support and quick issue identification by PacifiCorp and resolution from PCI to keep things moving," said Kerstin Rock, Managing Director, Market Policy and Analytics, EDAM Implementation Lead at PacifiCorp. "Together, we delivered a stable start into EDAM and look forward to collaborating with PCI to further enhance our tools in the months to come."

Janice Bacon, Director, Energy Supply Operations/Reliability, noted, "Operators and schedulers played a key role in shaping workflows, working closely with PCI across interconnected systems and vendor dependencies to reflect real operational needs. Go-live support was critical to stabilizing the workflows and platform under real conditions, and it highlighted areas that still need improvement. Moving forward, the focus is on strengthening integration, improving workflows, and building out capabilities beyond the minimum viable solution."

"Our goal was to eliminate the 'market-entry risk' for our clients," said Shailesh Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer at PCI Energy Solutions. "By delivering a platform that handles the complexities of EDAM from day one, we are proving that PCI is ready to lead our customers through every phase of the Western market's evolution."

"Diligent planning, execution, and close collaboration between our teams, client partners, and CAISO laid down a strong foundation for a successful go-live," said Suiyi Su, Vice President, Product Management at PCI.

As the Western grid becomes more interconnected, PCI's enterprise platform provides the scalability and regulatory agility required for mission-critical transitions. Key advantages for PCI partners include:

Zero-day readiness: Fit-for-purpose 'bid-to-bill' workflows designed to meet CAISO's specific market rules without delay

Seamless integration: The ability to optimize diverse energy portfolios while maintaining local balancing authority autonomy

Comprehensive settlements: A settlement engine that provides immediate transparency into regional financial flows, protecting the bottom line

As the second wave of participants prepares for entry, PCI remains the proven choice for utilities seeking a low-risk, high-reward transition to EDAM.

To learn more about how PCI supports Western market evolution, visit the PCI EDAM resource page.

About PacifiCorp

PacifiCorp serves 2.1 million customers in six western states. Our business units are leaders in providing safe, reliable, and low-cost power.

Pacific Power serves customers in Oregon, Washington, and California.

Rocky Mountain Power serves customers in Utah, Idaho, and Wyoming.

PacifiCorp owns and operates a diverse portfolio of generation resources, including coal, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, geothermal, and the largest owned wind fleet by a regulated utility in the Western U.S. The company also owns and operates the largest privately held transmission system in the Western U.S. Learn more at pacificorp.com.

About PCI Energy Solutions

We empower energy companies to continuously optimize all aspects of energy production, trading, transportation, and consumption. We're a tight-knit team of 300 diligent product experts, engineers, business analysts, and more, implementing software solutions in close partnership with energy companies from across the world — our customers literally keep the lights on. We're based in Norman (Oklahoma) with offices in Mexico City (Mexico), Lima (Peru), and Sydney (Australia). Learn more at pcienergysolutions.com.

Media Contact

David Christopher, PCI Energy Solutions, 1 918 688 2773, [email protected], https://www.pcienergysolutions.com/

SOURCE PCI Energy Solutions