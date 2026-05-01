PCIS Emerges as Leading Risk and Claims Provider in Mid-Atlantic with Three Major Wins

"The biggest barrier to innovation in the public sector isn't a lack of tools—it's the weight of legacy data environments that were never built for real-time intelligence. You can't layer AI on top of fragmented, batch-driven systems and expect results. Post this

These engagements reflect a broader trend among public entities seeking modern, configurable platforms to improve visibility, streamline workflows, and strengthen compliance across increasingly complex risk environments.

"The biggest barrier to innovation in the public sector isn't a lack of tools—it's the weight of legacy data environments that were never built for real-time intelligence. You can't layer AI on top of fragmented, batch-driven systems and expect results. Organizations like SEPTA and Baltimore are rethinking the foundation—moving toward continuous, streaming data models that actually enable AI to deliver value", said Michael Loizou, CSO of PCIS.

Across these implementations, PCIS will deliver a unified platform designed to:

Centralize claims and risk data for improved decision-making

Enhance BI and intelligent analytics capabilities

Streamline workflows and reduce manual processes

Support regulatory compliance and audit readiness

Enable scalable, configurable solutions tailored to public sector needs

The continued expansion of PCIS within the Mid-Atlantic region underscores the company's growing presence among transit agencies and public entities seeking proven, purpose-built risk and claims management solutions.

Media Contact

Helene Quinn, PCIS, 1 2124051625, [email protected], www.pcisvision.com

SOURCE PCIS