PCIS Emerges as Leading Risk and Claims Provider in Mid-Atlantic with Three Major Wins

SEPTA, City of Baltimore, and Maryland Department of Transportation MTA adopt ClaimsVISION to modernize risk and claims operations
NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCIS, a leading provider of Risk & Claims Management Information System (RMIS), today announced a series of new and expanded client engagements across the Mid-Atlantic region, further solidifying its position as a trusted partner for transit agencies and public sector organizations.
The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) has selected PCIS ClaimsVISION RMIS to enhance its risk management capabilities and support more efficient claims oversight. The City of Baltimore has chosen ClaimsVISION Claims and RMIS to modernize its claims administration and enterprise risk management operations. In addition, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT MTA) has entered into a new five-year agreement with PCIS, extending a long-standing partnership and continuing its use of the ClaimsVISION platform.
These engagements reflect a broader trend among public entities seeking modern, configurable platforms to improve visibility, streamline workflows, and strengthen compliance across increasingly complex risk environments.
"The biggest barrier to innovation in the public sector isn't a lack of tools—it's the weight of legacy data environments that were never built for real-time intelligence. You can't layer AI on top of fragmented, batch-driven systems and expect results. Organizations like SEPTA and Baltimore are rethinking the foundation—moving toward continuous, streaming data models that actually enable AI to deliver value", said Michael Loizou, CSO of PCIS.
Across these implementations, PCIS will deliver a unified platform designed to:
- Centralize claims and risk data for improved decision-making
- Enhance BI and intelligent analytics capabilities
- Streamline workflows and reduce manual processes
- Support regulatory compliance and audit readiness
- Enable scalable, configurable solutions tailored to public sector needs
The continued expansion of PCIS within the Mid-Atlantic region underscores the company's growing presence among transit agencies and public entities seeking proven, purpose-built risk and claims management solutions.
Media Contact
Helene Quinn, PCIS, 1 2124051625, [email protected], www.pcisvision.com
SOURCE PCIS
Share this article