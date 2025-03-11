PCMI & Service Payment Plan: Meeting the Rising Demand for Flexible Premium Financing

"This partnership ensures dealerships can continue offering seamless, interest-free payment plans to their customers." -Imran Mussani, VP of Strategic Partnerships at PCMI Post this

"For over a decade, our partnership with PCMI has helped dealerships offer affordable financing solutions," said Charlie Hymen, President at SPP. "We remain committed to making vehicle protection plans more accessible."

PCRS automates the full administration lifecycle of F&I products, extended warranties, and service contracts, offering robust claims entry and processing to ensure business success. PCRS users have access to a comprehensive, all-in-one system for managing aftermarket products while providing customers with affordable payment options.

"SPP's financing options have been a trusted part of our platform for years," said Imran Mussani, VP of Strategic Partnerships at PCMI. "This partnership ensures dealerships can continue offering seamless, interest-free payment plans to their customers."

With affordability becoming a key focus in F&I, PCMI and SPP's continued collaboration ensures dealerships have the tools needed to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving market.

About PCMI

PCMI is the leading provider of technology solutions for the finance and insurance (F&I) and consumer product markets. Our modern cloud-based platform empowers third-party administrators, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and lenders to revolutionize their extended warranty, service contract, and refund payment management. With a team of over 200 experts across our global offices, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled service and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving markets.

About Service Payment Plan, Inc.

Service Payment Plan, Inc. (SPP) is the auto industry's leading provider of 0% interest payment plans for vehicle service contracts and protection products. Since 1984, SPP has been committed to offering easy-to-use platforms and unparalleled customer service, helping partners and customers alike manage payments effortlessly. sppinc.net

