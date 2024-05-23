PCMI Announces New Chief Technology Officer, Ben Draper

"Ben's extensive experience, technical expertise, and talent for effectiveness make him an invaluable addition to the PCMI team." - Clyde Owen, President at PCMI Post this

Ben has worked in IT for almost 30 years in both software development and leadership positions. Spending many years in the insurance industry, Ben spearheaded the virtual revolution in the catastrophe modeling space and introduced parallel database technology for exponential performance improvements. In his most recent position, Ben was the CIO of Sym-Tech, where he led a team to redevelop the in-house F&I focused dealer platform.

With his extensive history and exceptional achievements in IT, Ben was an excellent choice for this new position.

"Ben's extensive experience, technical expertise, and talent for effectiveness make him an invaluable addition to the PCMI team. I look forward to seeing how he will drive our business growth through technological innovation." - Clyde Owen, President at PCMI

"I thrive on finding innovative solutions to enhance both performance and customer satisfaction with our products. My passion for efficiency and optimization drives me, and I am dedicated to creating experiences that meet multiple customer needs simultaneously." -Ben Draper, CTO at PCMI

About PCMI

For more than a decade, PCMI has been the leading provider of administration software for the F&I product, service contract, and extended warranty industry. Having processed over 110 million policies and 36 million claims, our Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS) platform provides end-to-end functionality for automating policy and claims management, risk management, reinsurance, finances, and more. This innovative functionality empowers third-party administrators, OEMs, agents, insurers, and dealers to seamlessly venture into new markets, enhance profitability, and proactively address the ever-evolving demands of the industry. Backed by industry expertise and a global team of 200+ professionals in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, our commitment to continuous innovation remains unwavering.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, LLC, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

SOURCE PCMI, LLC