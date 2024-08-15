PCMI Announces New Integration Partner, iDVI, Powered by Autoflow, to Expedite the Claims Inspection Process

Combined technology will further enhance the vehicle inspection process for quicker, more seamless claim resolution
PARK RIDGE, Ill., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PCMI (Policy Claims Management International), a leading provider of administration software for the warranty and service management markets, announced a strategic integration of Autoflow's virtual claims inspection platform, iDVI. This collaboration marks a significant advancement in claims management efficiency and provides PCRS users an additional option for virtual inspections.
The integration of PCMI's Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS) Claims Management module with Autoflow's cutting-edge technology enables real-time virtual inspections, significantly accelerating the claims adjudication and approval process.
Traditional inspection methods often entail days of waiting, substantial costs, and customer dissatisfaction. In contrast, iDVI simplifies inspections into just a few steps, completing the process in minutes and at a fraction of the cost.
PCRS users are enabled to gather necessary information for claim adjudication instantaneously through iDVI. With the ability to capture pictures, videos, and notes in real-time, the platform streamlines the inspection process by providing shops with a link to Autoflow's web-based Instant Digital Vehicle Inspection (iDVI), ensuring rapid and cost-effective results.
"This is a significant milestone for Autoflow, and we are thrilled to integrate our iDVI platform with the PCRS Claims Module," said Scott Smyer, Sr. Director of Business Development at Autoflow. "It's an honor to partner with a company as respected as PCMI and underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and deliver exceptional value to our clients. It's a true win-win for everyone."
"Partnering with Autoflow was an easy choice. At PCMI, we're committed to improving the claims process and offering flexible partner options. With Autoflow's iDVI, users are already seeing faster workflows, lower costs, and enhanced customer experiences." -Imran Mussani, VP of Strategic Partnerships at PCMI
About PCMI
PCMI is the leading provider of technology solutions for the finance and insurance (F&I) and consumer product markets. Our modern cloud-based platform empowers third-party administrators, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and lenders to revolutionize their extended warranty, service contract, and refund payment management. With a team of over 200 experts across our global offices, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled service and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving markets.
About Autoflow
Autoflow is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in intelligent vehicle inspections, workflow management, and customer communication and retention. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction, Autoflow is dedicated to excellence in software development and driving the industry forward.
Media Contact
Laura Scahill, PCMI, LLC, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/
