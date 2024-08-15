PCMI Announces New Integration Partner, iDVI, Powered by Autoflow, to Expedite the Claims Inspection Process

"It's an honor to partner with a company as respected as PCMI and underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and deliver exceptional value to our clients." -Scott Smyer, Sr. Director of Business Development at Autoflow Post this

Traditional inspection methods often entail days of waiting, substantial costs, and customer dissatisfaction. In contrast, iDVI simplifies inspections into just a few steps, completing the process in minutes and at a fraction of the cost.

PCRS users are enabled to gather necessary information for claim adjudication instantaneously through iDVI. With the ability to capture pictures, videos, and notes in real-time, the platform streamlines the inspection process by providing shops with a link to Autoflow's web-based Instant Digital Vehicle Inspection (iDVI), ensuring rapid and cost-effective results.

"This is a significant milestone for Autoflow, and we are thrilled to integrate our iDVI platform with the PCRS Claims Module," said Scott Smyer, Sr. Director of Business Development at Autoflow. "It's an honor to partner with a company as respected as PCMI and underscores our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance operational efficiency and deliver exceptional value to our clients. It's a true win-win for everyone."

"Partnering with Autoflow was an easy choice. At PCMI, we're committed to improving the claims process and offering flexible partner options. With Autoflow's iDVI, users are already seeing faster workflows, lower costs, and enhanced customer experiences." -Imran Mussani, VP of Strategic Partnerships at PCMI

About PCMI

PCMI is the leading provider of technology solutions for the finance and insurance (F&I) and consumer product markets. Our modern cloud-based platform empowers third-party administrators, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and lenders to revolutionize their extended warranty, service contract, and refund payment management. With a team of over 200 experts across our global offices, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled service and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving markets.

About Autoflow

Autoflow is a leading provider of innovative software solutions for the automotive industry, specializing in intelligent vehicle inspections, workflow management, and customer communication and retention. With a focus on leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and enhance customer satisfaction, Autoflow is dedicated to excellence in software development and driving the industry forward.

