PCMI Announces New VP of Lender Compliance Solutions, Renaldas Budrys

With over 20 years of experience in the Information Technology industry, Renaldas specializes in technology management and consulting, focusing on digital application development within the finance and insurance sectors. His leadership has been instrumental in building and guiding high-performing teams, consistently achieving success in complex project environments. Renaldas is passionate about leveraging technology to solve business challenges, particularly in banking, lending, and extended warranty services.

With his passion for developing and leading high-performing teams as well as his long history of experience within the F&I industry, Renaldas is an excellent choice for this role.

"We've known Renaldas for a long time, having worked on joint projects within the F&I space for over ten years. Having him on the team to lead PCMI's new lender compliance segment is a great win for us, and I'm looking forward to seeing him grow this side of the business." -Mark Nagelvoort, CEO at PCMI

"This role presents an exciting opportunity to leverage my background in technology and finance to further innovate and expand our lender compliance solutions. I am passionate about harnessing cutting-edge technologies to enhance our offerings and drive substantial value for our clients. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the talented team at PCMI to lead this dynamic segment towards unprecedented growth and success." -Renaldas Budrys, VP of Lender Compliance Solutions at PCMI

About PCMI

PCMI is the leading provider of technology solutions for the finance and insurance (F&I) and consumer product markets. Our modern cloud-based platform empowers third-party administrators, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and lenders to revolutionize their extended warranty, service contract, and refund payment management. With a team of over 200 experts across our global offices, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled service and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving markets.

