PCMI Announces New VP of Strategic Partnerships, Imran Mussani

With 25 years of experience spanning automotive and software technology sectors, Imran joined Harley-Davidson Financial Services in 2009 where he spearheaded the integration of dealer ecosystems and introduced innovative solutions like Menu selling, eContracting, and eSignatures. Subsequently, at his time at RouteOne, Imran oversaw the acquisition and merger of MaximTrak into the organization as VP of Product Development and Operations, then eventually served as the VP of Customer Success. Imran has a long history of fostering relationships with stakeholders and partners to achieve a higher goal, making him the perfect candidate for this position.

Now, leveraging his extensive industry knowledge, Imran is set to enhance PCMI's engagement with partners and seek opportunities for growth.

"Imran's extensive understanding and background in the F&I sector make him a great fit for this position. We are excited to further strengthen our partnership program under his guidance, strategically addressing our clients' needs, and fostering our mutual success." - Ken Park, CCO at PCMI

"I'm excited to join PCMI during this period of growth and innovation. Strong partnerships are an integral component towards success, and I look forward to maximizing those relationships not just for PCMI, but for our partners and our mutual customers." - Imran Mussani, VP of Strategic Partnerships at PCMI

About PCMI

For more than a decade, PCMI has been the leading provider of administration software for the F&I product, service contract, and extended warranty industry. Having processed over 110 million policies and 36 million claims, our Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS) platform provides end-to-end functionality for automating policy and claims management, risk management, reinsurance, finances, and more. This innovative functionality empowers third-party administrators, OEMs, agents, insurers, and dealers to seamlessly venture into new markets, enhance profitability, and proactively address the ever-evolving demands of the industry. Backed by industry expertise and a global team of 200+ professionals in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, our commitment to continuous innovation remains unwavering.

