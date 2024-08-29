PCMI Announces Promotion of Ben Rayas to VP of Consumer Strategy

"Ben's promotion is a testament to his dedication and the tremendous value he has brought to PCMI," said Clyde Owen, President of PCMI Post this

This promotion marks a significant advancement for both PCMI and its Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS) users, as it underscores the company's commitment to investing in talent and leadership that fuel innovation and growth.

As PCMI continues its expansion into strategic markets, Ben is dedicated to delivering best-in-class support to our consumer customers while maintaining a strong commitment to excellence.

"Ben's promotion is a testament to his dedication and the tremendous value he has brought to PCMI," said Clyde Owen, President of PCMI. "We are excited to see him take on this new role and continue to propel our consumer strategy forward, building out our team, advancing our product, refining our go-to-market strategies, and driving business development."

"I am excited to take on this new role and drive PCMI's growth in the consumer market. We are focused on delivering innovative solutions and outstanding support as we expand into new segments." - Ben Rayas, VP of Consumer Strategy at PCMI

PCMI is the leading provider of technology solutions for the finance and insurance (F&I) and consumer product markets. Our modern cloud-based platform empowers third-party administrators, dealers, original equipment manufacturers, and lenders to revolutionize their extended warranty, service contract, and refund payment management. With a team of over 200 experts across our global offices, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology to deliver unparalleled service and innovation, ensuring our clients stay ahead in today's rapidly evolving markets.

