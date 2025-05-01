PCMI Announces Promotion of Dan O'Keefe to Chief Operating Officer

"Dan's leadership will continue to foster innovation, support customer-focused growth, and accelerate our expansion into key markets." -Clyde Owen, President at PCMI Post this

Dan joined PCMI in 2022 as Senior Vice President of Product and Services and quickly became instrumental in shaping the company's product strategy and aligning cross-functional teams. When promoted to Chief Product Officer in 2024, Dan focused on establishing the PCMI long term roadmap and innovating around market leading capabilities such as claims AI, data, and multi-segment rating.

"Dan has played a critical role in building a high-performing product team," said Clyde Owen, President at PCMI. "His leadership will continue to foster innovation, support customer-focused growth, and accelerate our expansion into key markets."

"I'm excited to step into this new role and strengthen our operational excellence. It's an exciting time to be with PCMI as we bring new innovation to market and invest in our operational teams to continuously improve our customers' experience with PCRS," said Dan O'Keefe, Chief Operating Officer at PCMI.

About PCMI

PCMI is a global leader in cloud-based administration software for the automotive and consumer product markets. Its innovative technology empowers third-party administrators, dealers, OEMs, and lenders to streamline every step of the extended warranty, service contract, and cancellation lifecycle management. Since 2012, PCMI has evolved into an industry powerhouse, with more than 200 experts across North America, Europe, and Asia. Dedicated to innovation and exceptional service, PCMI delivers cutting-edge solutions that boost efficiency, reduce costs, and keep clients ahead in a rapidly changing market.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, LLC, 1 8476536916 1, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

SOURCE PCMI, LLC