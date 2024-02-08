PCMI Announces Promotion of Dan O'Keefe to Chief Product Officer

"Dan's previous experience, his industry and product vision, and his exceptional leadership performance has made him the ideal candidate to lead PCMI's product vision into the future." - Clyde Owen, President of PCMI Post this

Joining the team back in 2022, Dan assisted in the creation and implementation of overarching product strategies, ensuring alignment among multiple teams for successful product delivery and customer satisfaction. Dan has spent most of his career building product and service teams and has been essential in the organization of PCMI's current product team.

"Dan's previous experience, his industry and product vision, and his exceptional leadership performance at PCMI has made him the ideal candidate to lead PCMI's product vision into the future." - Clyde Owen, President of PCMI

"PCMI is on a journey of growth and innovation. After joining PCMI, I enjoyed partnering with teams and customers as we built our product infrastructure to support that journey. In this new role I am looking forward to bringing greater value to our customers by ensuring PCRS remains at the forefront of industry innovation." – Dan O'Keefe, CPO at PCMI

About PCMI

For more than a decade, PCMI has been the leading provider of administration software for the F&I product, service contract, and extended warranty industry. Having processed over 110 million policies and 36 million claims, our Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS) platform provides end-to-end functionality for automating policy and claims management, risk management, reinsurance, finances, and more. This innovative functionality empowers third-party administrators, OEMs, agents, insurers, and dealers to seamlessly venture into new markets, enhance profitability, and proactively address the ever-evolving demands of the industry. Backed by industry expertise and a global team of 200+ professionals in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, our commitment to continuous innovation remains unwavering.

