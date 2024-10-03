PCMI Announces Promotion of Louis Liapis to Director of Customer Experience

"Louis's leadership will be instrumental in driving our customer success strategies, ensuring we not only meet but exceed client expectations." - Dan O'Keefe, CPO at PCMI Post this

Louis will work closely with internal departments, including finance, sales, and product management, to foster customer satisfaction and loyalty. He will also spearhead efforts to uncover upsell and cross-sell opportunities, strengthening PCMI's client partnerships and expanding the use of new product capabilities.

"Customer experience is the heart of our business, and it's vital that we continuously elevate the value our clients receive," said Dan O'Keefe, Chief Product Officer at PCMI. "Louis's leadership will be instrumental in driving our customer success strategies, ensuring we not only meet but exceed client expectations."

Since joining PCMI a year ago, Louis has demonstrated a proactive approach to solving complex challenges and building scalable customer success frameworks. His efforts will focus on strengthening customer loyalty, identifying growth opportunities, and deepening client partnerships.

"As we continue to grow and evolve our CDL (Client Delivery Lead) and Support teams, our focus will be on optimizing and enhancing the value our customers derive from our comprehensive solutions. We'll work seamlessly as an extension of our customers' teams, ensuring repeatable, scalable success. By consistently listening to the voice of the customer, we will shape our operations, interactions, and decision-making to meet their needs and drive mutual success." -Louis Liapis, Director of Customer Experience, PCMI

About PCMI

For more than a decade, PCMI has been the leading provider of administration software for the F&I product, service contract, and extended warranty industry. Having processed over 110 million policies and 36 million claims, our Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS) platform provides end-to-end functionality for automating policy and claims management, risk management, reinsurance, finances, and more. This innovative functionality empowers third-party administrators, OEMs, agents, insurers, and dealers to seamlessly venture into new markets, enhance profitability, and proactively address the ever-evolving demands of the industry. Backed by industry expertise and a global team of 200+ professionals in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, our commitment to continuous innovation remains unwavering.

