PCMI Announces Promotion of Patrick Yates to Director of Professional Services

"Patrick has brought new process and stability to our projects, and his customer focus, ownership, and enterprise experience make him a great choice to lead our Professional Services organization into the future." - Dan O'Keefe, CPO at PCMI Post this

Patrick will manage a range of critical functions aimed at optimizing service delivery and maximizing client satisfaction. Key responsibilities include operational excellence, revenue management, developing strategic partnerships, customer onboarding, and sales support.

Joining the team back in 2023, Patrick has made a significant impact on the project management and professional services teams in just a short period of time. Because of his extensive experience managing similar teams throughout his career, Patrick was a natural choice for this role.

"Patrick has been a leader in our services organization since joining PCMI. He has brought new process and stability to our projects, and his customer focus, ownership, and enterprise experience make him a great choice to lead our Professional Services organization into the future." - Dan O'Keefe, CPO at PCMI

"PCMI is built on employees who want to be great and have a passion to be the most innovative technology partner in F&I administration. I'm proud to have the opportunity to lead such an amazing team with incredible customers and exciting growth." - Patrick Yates, Director of Professional Services at PCMI

About PCMI

For more than a decade, PCMI has been the leading provider of administration software for the F&I product, service contract, and extended warranty industry. Having processed over 110 million policies and 36 million claims, our Policy Claim and Reporting Solutions™ (PCRS) platform provides end-to-end functionality for automating policy and claims management, risk management, reinsurance, finances, and more. This innovative functionality empowers third-party administrators, OEMs, agents, insurers, and dealers to seamlessly venture into new markets, enhance profitability, and proactively address the ever-evolving demands of the industry. Backed by industry expertise and a global team of 200+ professionals in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, our commitment to continuous innovation remains unwavering.

Media Contact

Laura Scahill, PCMI, LLC, 1 8476536916, [email protected], https://www.pcmicorp.com/

Twitter

SOURCE PCMI, LLC